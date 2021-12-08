- Croissance
Trades:
7 681
Bénéfice trades:
5 083 (66.17%)
Perte trades:
2 598 (33.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
46.08 AUD
Pire transaction:
-43.20 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
3 560.42 AUD (244 538 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 720.61 AUD (203 923 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (11.45 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
46.08 AUD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
16.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
51.33%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.23
Longs trades:
3 182 (41.43%)
Courts trades:
4 499 (58.57%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-0.02 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.70 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-1.43 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-137.38 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-137.86 AUD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.14%
Prévision annuelle:
159.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
358.64 AUD
Maximal:
697.63 AUD (179.81%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
74.14% (697.63 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
27.85% (165.73 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|652
|EURUSD
|597
|GBPUSD
|587
|EURGBP
|576
|USDCAD
|575
|AUDCAD
|474
|EURCAD
|439
|USDCHF
|411
|GBPAUD
|393
|GBPCAD
|375
|AUDUSD
|363
|USDJPY
|359
|EURSGD
|284
|EURJPY
|259
|GBPCHF
|149
|EURCHF
|129
|XAUUSD
|129
|AUDJPY
|128
|NZDUSD
|122
|AUDCHF
|107
|NZDJPY
|78
|NZDCHF
|71
|CADCHF
|70
|GBPJPY
|68
|XAUCHF
|61
|XAUAUD
|61
|XAUEUR
|52
|XAUJPY
|42
|XAUGBP
|35
|CHFJPY
|23
|AUDNZD
|12
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD
|53
|EURUSD
|-3
|GBPUSD
|21
|EURGBP
|-5
|USDCAD
|7
|AUDCAD
|-47
|EURCAD
|-3
|USDCHF
|12
|GBPAUD
|32
|GBPCAD
|-11
|AUDUSD
|-20
|USDJPY
|-30
|EURSGD
|-19
|EURJPY
|-8
|GBPCHF
|-45
|EURCHF
|22
|XAUUSD
|29
|AUDJPY
|-34
|NZDUSD
|-31
|AUDCHF
|10
|NZDJPY
|-32
|NZDCHF
|-11
|CADCHF
|-3
|GBPJPY
|0
|XAUCHF
|13
|XAUAUD
|26
|XAUEUR
|6
|XAUJPY
|-21
|XAUGBP
|4
|CHFJPY
|-37
|AUDNZD
|4
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD
|13K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|4.9K
|EURGBP
|2.6K
|USDCAD
|6.1K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|EURCAD
|3K
|USDCHF
|1.6K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|GBPCAD
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|2.3K
|USDJPY
|-4.4K
|EURSGD
|146
|EURJPY
|1.4K
|GBPCHF
|250
|EURCHF
|2.5K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|AUDJPY
|219
|NZDUSD
|-1.1K
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|NZDCHF
|-556
|CADCHF
|140
|GBPJPY
|508
|XAUCHF
|1.2K
|XAUAUD
|3.7K
|XAUEUR
|579
|XAUJPY
|-2.3K
|XAUGBP
|554
|CHFJPY
|-1.4K
|AUDNZD
|710
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +46.08 AUD
Pire transaction: -43 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +11.45 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -137.38 AUD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.21 × 145
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.22 × 172
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.36 × 297
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.60 × 1704
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.85 × 500
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.78 × 23
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.80 × 12040
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.84 × 118
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.85 × 555
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.93 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.35 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.36 × 11
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|2.85 × 357
34 plus...
Hi !!
**Telegram Group** - https://t.me/RFactorAlgotrading
R Factor is one EA you can count on. True skin in the game! This is where I trade my savings.
It is a long term expert advisor with years of live performance available, here you go: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
R Factor EA has a built-in Dynamic Portfolio Management System, inspired on Kelly Criterion analysis. It really helps on the management of several pairs and their performance on the portfolio.
It is hard to find other EAs with almost 3 years of live published performance on many accounts. If you are looking for a long term strategy, don´t miss R Factor!
Live Performances ranging from 599% on conservative portfolios up to amazing 11.200,00% on higher risk settings! Check it out:
Buy version for Metatrader 4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
Buy version for Metatrader 5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71591
not worth it. such low tp the suscribers will end in more losses than the provider
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note