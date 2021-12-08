SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / R Factor Broker Papperstone
Raphael Minato

R Factor Broker Papperstone

Raphael Minato
2 avis
Fiabilité
238 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 181%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
7 681
Bénéfice trades:
5 083 (66.17%)
Perte trades:
2 598 (33.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
46.08 AUD
Pire transaction:
-43.20 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
3 560.42 AUD (244 538 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 720.61 AUD (203 923 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (11.45 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
46.08 AUD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
16.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
51.33%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.23
Longs trades:
3 182 (41.43%)
Courts trades:
4 499 (58.57%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-0.02 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.70 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-1.43 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-137.38 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-137.86 AUD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.14%
Prévision annuelle:
159.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
358.64 AUD
Maximal:
697.63 AUD (179.81%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
74.14% (697.63 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
27.85% (165.73 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURAUD 652
EURUSD 597
GBPUSD 587
EURGBP 576
USDCAD 575
AUDCAD 474
EURCAD 439
USDCHF 411
GBPAUD 393
GBPCAD 375
AUDUSD 363
USDJPY 359
EURSGD 284
EURJPY 259
GBPCHF 149
EURCHF 129
XAUUSD 129
AUDJPY 128
NZDUSD 122
AUDCHF 107
NZDJPY 78
NZDCHF 71
CADCHF 70
GBPJPY 68
XAUCHF 61
XAUAUD 61
XAUEUR 52
XAUJPY 42
XAUGBP 35
CHFJPY 23
AUDNZD 12
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 53
EURUSD -3
GBPUSD 21
EURGBP -5
USDCAD 7
AUDCAD -47
EURCAD -3
USDCHF 12
GBPAUD 32
GBPCAD -11
AUDUSD -20
USDJPY -30
EURSGD -19
EURJPY -8
GBPCHF -45
EURCHF 22
XAUUSD 29
AUDJPY -34
NZDUSD -31
AUDCHF 10
NZDJPY -32
NZDCHF -11
CADCHF -3
GBPJPY 0
XAUCHF 13
XAUAUD 26
XAUEUR 6
XAUJPY -21
XAUGBP 4
CHFJPY -37
AUDNZD 4
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 13K
EURUSD 1.2K
GBPUSD 4.9K
EURGBP 2.6K
USDCAD 6.1K
AUDCAD 1.7K
EURCAD 3K
USDCHF 1.6K
GBPAUD 1.9K
GBPCAD 1.9K
AUDUSD 2.3K
USDJPY -4.4K
EURSGD 146
EURJPY 1.4K
GBPCHF 250
EURCHF 2.5K
XAUUSD 2.6K
AUDJPY 219
NZDUSD -1.1K
AUDCHF 1.4K
NZDJPY -1.4K
NZDCHF -556
CADCHF 140
GBPJPY 508
XAUCHF 1.2K
XAUAUD 3.7K
XAUEUR 579
XAUJPY -2.3K
XAUGBP 554
CHFJPY -1.4K
AUDNZD 710
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +46.08 AUD
Pire transaction: -43 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +11.45 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -137.38 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.21 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.22 × 172
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.36 × 297
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.60 × 1704
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.85 × 500
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 4
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.78 × 23
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.80 × 12040
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.84 × 118
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.85 × 555
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.93 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.35 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.36 × 11
Pepperstone-Edge04
2.85 × 357
34 plus...
Hi  !!

**Telegram Group** - https://t.me/RFactorAlgotrading

R Factor is one EA you can count on. True skin in the game! This is where I trade my savings.

It is a long term expert advisor with years of live performance available

R Factor EA has a built-in Dynamic Portfolio Management System, inspired on Kelly Criterion analysis. It really helps on the management of several pairs and their performance on the portfolio.

It is hard to find other EAs with almost 3 years of live published performance on many accounts. If you are looking for a long term strategy, don´t miss R Factor!

Live Performances ranging from 599% on conservative portfolios up to amazing 11.200,00% on higher risk settings!

Buy version for Metatrader 4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Buy version for Metatrader 5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71591
Note moyenne:
Antonio Franco
652
Antonio Franco 2021.12.08 01:19 
 

not worth it. such low tp the suscribers will end in more losses than the provider

Abebe Mantovanni Sia
191
Abebe Mantovanni Sia 2021.10.14 03:13 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

2025.01.06 20:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 06:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.07 20:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.07 08:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.05 22:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.05 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.06 21:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.06 00:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.04 22:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.04 21:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 02:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.05 23:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2023.01.03 22:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.22 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.07.01 10:37
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:400
2022.06.21 22:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.06.20 04:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.01.04 22:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2021.12.23 03:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.07.24 23:10
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:400
