SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / R Factor Broker Papperstone
Raphael Minato

R Factor Broker Papperstone

Raphael Minato
2 reviews
Reliability
254 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 260%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 945
Profit Trades:
5 279 (66.44%)
Loss Trades:
2 666 (33.56%)
Best trade:
46.08 AUD
Worst trade:
-43.20 AUD
Gross Profit:
4 017.64 AUD (259 375 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 991.78 AUD (212 724 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (11.45 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.08 AUD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
19.16%
Max deposit load:
51.33%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.04
Long Trades:
3 309 (41.65%)
Short Trades:
4 636 (58.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.00 AUD
Average Profit:
0.76 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.50 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-137.38 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-137.86 AUD (9)
Monthly growth:
8.68%
Annual Forecast:
106.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
358.64 AUD
Maximal:
697.63 AUD (179.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.14% (697.63 AUD)
By Equity:
27.85% (165.73 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 674
EURUSD 617
GBPUSD 612
USDCAD 602
EURGBP 585
AUDCAD 474
USDCHF 444
EURCAD 439
GBPAUD 406
AUDUSD 401
GBPCAD 375
USDJPY 373
EURSGD 284
EURJPY 273
GBPCHF 157
EURCHF 150
XAUUSD 129
AUDJPY 128
NZDUSD 122
AUDCHF 107
NZDJPY 78
NZDCHF 71
CADCHF 70
GBPJPY 68
XAUCHF 61
XAUAUD 61
XAUEUR 52
XAUJPY 42
XAUGBP 35
AUDNZD 32
CHFJPY 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 84
EURUSD -14
GBPUSD 28
USDCAD 38
EURGBP -4
AUDCAD -47
USDCHF 42
EURCAD -3
GBPAUD 60
AUDUSD -22
GBPCAD -11
USDJPY -11
EURSGD -19
EURJPY -3
GBPCHF -42
EURCHF 19
XAUUSD 29
AUDJPY -34
NZDUSD -31
AUDCHF 10
NZDJPY -32
NZDCHF -11
CADCHF -3
GBPJPY 0
XAUCHF 13
XAUAUD 26
XAUEUR 6
XAUJPY -21
XAUGBP 4
AUDNZD 4
CHFJPY -37
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 14K
EURUSD 924
GBPUSD 5.3K
USDCAD 7.7K
EURGBP 2.7K
AUDCAD 1.7K
USDCHF 2.5K
EURCAD 3K
GBPAUD 2.4K
AUDUSD 3.2K
GBPCAD 1.9K
USDJPY -4K
EURSGD 146
EURJPY 2.3K
GBPCHF 594
EURCHF 2.2K
XAUUSD 2.6K
AUDJPY 219
NZDUSD -1.1K
AUDCHF 1.4K
NZDJPY -1.4K
NZDCHF -556
CADCHF 140
GBPJPY 508
XAUCHF 1.2K
XAUAUD 3.7K
XAUEUR 579
XAUJPY -2.3K
XAUGBP 554
AUDNZD 274
CHFJPY -1.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.08 AUD
Worst trade: -43 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.45 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -137.38 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.21 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.22 × 172
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.36 × 297
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.60 × 1704
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.85 × 500
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 4
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.50 × 8
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.78 × 23
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.80 × 12040
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.84 × 118
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.85 × 555
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.93 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.35 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live09
2.36 × 11
35 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Hi  !!

**Telegram Group** - https://t.me/RFactorAlgotrading

R Factor is one EA you can count on. True skin in the game! This is where I trade my savings.

It is a long term expert advisor with years of live performance available, here you go: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

R Factor EA has a built-in Dynamic Portfolio Management System, inspired on Kelly Criterion analysis. It really helps on the management of several pairs and their performance on the portfolio.

It is hard to find other EAs with almost 3 years of live published performance on many accounts. If you are looking for a long term strategy, don´t miss R Factor!

Live Performances ranging from 599% on conservative portfolios up to amazing 11.200,00% on higher risk settings! Check it out:

Buy version for Metatrader 4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Buy version for Metatrader 5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71591
Average rating:
Antonio Franco
890
Antonio Franco 2021.12.08 01:19 
 

not worth it. such low tp the suscribers will end in more losses than the provider

Abebe Mantovanni Sia
191
Abebe Mantovanni Sia 2021.10.14 03:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

2025.01.06 20:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 06:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.07 20:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.07 08:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.05 22:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.05 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.06 21:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.06 00:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.04 22:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.04 21:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 02:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.05 23:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2023.01.03 22:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.22 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.07.01 10:37
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:400
2022.06.21 22:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.06.20 04:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.01.04 22:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2021.12.23 03:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.07.24 23:10
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
R Factor Broker Papperstone
30 USD per month
260%
0
0
USD
847
AUD
254
100%
7 945
66%
19%
1.00
0.00
AUD
74%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.