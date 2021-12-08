- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7 945
Profit Trades:
5 279 (66.44%)
Loss Trades:
2 666 (33.56%)
Best trade:
46.08 AUD
Worst trade:
-43.20 AUD
Gross Profit:
4 017.64 AUD (259 375 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 991.78 AUD (212 724 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (11.45 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.08 AUD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
19.16%
Max deposit load:
51.33%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.04
Long Trades:
3 309 (41.65%)
Short Trades:
4 636 (58.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.00 AUD
Average Profit:
0.76 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.50 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-137.38 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-137.86 AUD (9)
Monthly growth:
8.68%
Annual Forecast:
106.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
358.64 AUD
Maximal:
697.63 AUD (179.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.14% (697.63 AUD)
By Equity:
27.85% (165.73 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|674
|EURUSD
|617
|GBPUSD
|612
|USDCAD
|602
|EURGBP
|585
|AUDCAD
|474
|USDCHF
|444
|EURCAD
|439
|GBPAUD
|406
|AUDUSD
|401
|GBPCAD
|375
|USDJPY
|373
|EURSGD
|284
|EURJPY
|273
|GBPCHF
|157
|EURCHF
|150
|XAUUSD
|129
|AUDJPY
|128
|NZDUSD
|122
|AUDCHF
|107
|NZDJPY
|78
|NZDCHF
|71
|CADCHF
|70
|GBPJPY
|68
|XAUCHF
|61
|XAUAUD
|61
|XAUEUR
|52
|XAUJPY
|42
|XAUGBP
|35
|AUDNZD
|32
|CHFJPY
|23
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD
|84
|EURUSD
|-14
|GBPUSD
|28
|USDCAD
|38
|EURGBP
|-4
|AUDCAD
|-47
|USDCHF
|42
|EURCAD
|-3
|GBPAUD
|60
|AUDUSD
|-22
|GBPCAD
|-11
|USDJPY
|-11
|EURSGD
|-19
|EURJPY
|-3
|GBPCHF
|-42
|EURCHF
|19
|XAUUSD
|29
|AUDJPY
|-34
|NZDUSD
|-31
|AUDCHF
|10
|NZDJPY
|-32
|NZDCHF
|-11
|CADCHF
|-3
|GBPJPY
|0
|XAUCHF
|13
|XAUAUD
|26
|XAUEUR
|6
|XAUJPY
|-21
|XAUGBP
|4
|AUDNZD
|4
|CHFJPY
|-37
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD
|14K
|EURUSD
|924
|GBPUSD
|5.3K
|USDCAD
|7.7K
|EURGBP
|2.7K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|USDCHF
|2.5K
|EURCAD
|3K
|GBPAUD
|2.4K
|AUDUSD
|3.2K
|GBPCAD
|1.9K
|USDJPY
|-4K
|EURSGD
|146
|EURJPY
|2.3K
|GBPCHF
|594
|EURCHF
|2.2K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|AUDJPY
|219
|NZDUSD
|-1.1K
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|NZDCHF
|-556
|CADCHF
|140
|GBPJPY
|508
|XAUCHF
|1.2K
|XAUAUD
|3.7K
|XAUEUR
|579
|XAUJPY
|-2.3K
|XAUGBP
|554
|AUDNZD
|274
|CHFJPY
|-1.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.08 AUD
Worst trade: -43 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.45 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -137.38 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.21 × 145
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.22 × 172
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.36 × 297
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.60 × 1704
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.85 × 500
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.50 × 8
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.78 × 23
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.80 × 12040
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.84 × 118
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.85 × 555
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.93 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.35 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|2.36 × 11
Hi !!
**Telegram Group** - https://t.me/RFactorAlgotrading
R Factor is one EA you can count on. True skin in the game! This is where I trade my savings.
It is a long term expert advisor with years of live performance available, here you go: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
R Factor EA has a built-in Dynamic Portfolio Management System, inspired on Kelly Criterion analysis. It really helps on the management of several pairs and their performance on the portfolio.
It is hard to find other EAs with almost 3 years of live published performance on many accounts. If you are looking for a long term strategy, don´t miss R Factor!
Live Performances ranging from 599% on conservative portfolios up to amazing 11.200,00% on higher risk settings! Check it out:
Buy version for Metatrader 4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
Buy version for Metatrader 5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71591
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
260%
0
0
USD
USD
847
AUD
AUD
254
100%
7 945
66%
19%
1.00
0.00
AUD
AUD
74%
1:500
not worth it. such low tp the suscribers will end in more losses than the provider
User didn't leave any comment to the rating