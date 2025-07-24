- Cuenta
- Historia de transacciones
- Estadística
- Riesgos
- Deslizamiento
- Descripción
- Comentarios 1
- Noticias
- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSDb
|571
|EURUSDb
|363
|USDCADb
|282
|GBPUSDb
|242
|AUDUSDb
|78
|USDCHFb
|57
|AUDUSD_
|52
|USDJPYb
|32
|USDCHF_
|22
|USDJPY_
|19
|XAUUSDb
|15
|XAUUSD_
|7
|GBPUSD_
|5
|NZDUSD_
|3
|USDCAD_
|3
|EURUSD_
|1
|CLS10_
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|NZDUSDb
|8.5K
|EURUSDb
|9.2K
|USDCADb
|5.7K
|GBPUSDb
|-440
|AUDUSDb
|1.4K
|USDCHFb
|1.4K
|AUDUSD_
|1.9K
|USDJPYb
|1.8K
|USDCHF_
|2.1K
|USDJPY_
|429
|XAUUSDb
|911
|XAUUSD_
|733
|GBPUSD_
|-127
|NZDUSD_
|15
|USDCAD_
|9
|EURUSD_
|6
|CLS10_
|-39
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|NZDUSDb
|91K
|EURUSDb
|92K
|USDCADb
|81K
|GBPUSDb
|3.8K
|AUDUSDb
|16K
|USDCHFb
|13K
|AUDUSD_
|20K
|USDJPYb
|9.6K
|USDCHF_
|24K
|USDJPY_
|6K
|XAUUSDb
|9.1K
|XAUUSD_
|7.4K
|GBPUSD_
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD_
|154
|USDCAD_
|118
|EURUSD_
|59
|CLS10_
|-39
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Monex-Server3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
A comprehensive trading strategy utilizing fundamental analysis, combined with Fibonacci Retracement on time frames from H4 to W1. This approach employs a swing trading method and proper money management for calculated position averaging, aiming to achieve profitable and secure trading results for investors.
Capital Requirements
Leverage 1:100
Focused on Forex, with the following minimum capital:
* Micro Account: USD 2,000
* Mini Account: USD 20,000
* Regular Account: USD 200,000
For inquiries, please contact:
Financial Consultant Adi Hendrajaya, S.H., M.Kn., CIC
Telephone: 081 834 5884
USD
USD
USD
all green