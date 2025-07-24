SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Premium Investment 1
Adi Hendrajaya

Premium Investment 1

Adi Hendrajaya
1 comentario
Fiabilidad
256 semanas
1 / 2.8K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2021 1 461%
Monex-Server3
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 753
Transacciones Rentables:
1 646 (93.89%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
107 (6.10%)
Mejor transacción:
1 201.86 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 022.20 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
43 535.60 USD (462 590 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-10 023.55 USD (92 247 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
554 (12 143.49 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
12 143.49 USD (554)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Actividad comercial:
93.30%
Carga máxima del depósito:
32.24%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 días
Factor de Recuperación:
4.51
Transacciones Largas:
733 (41.81%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 020 (58.19%)
Factor de Beneficio:
4.34
Beneficio Esperado:
19.12 USD
Beneficio medio:
26.45 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-93.68 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-7 428.98 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-7 428.98 USD (14)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.34%
Pronóstico anual:
17.94%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
245.10 USD
Máxima:
7 428.98 USD (34.66%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
51.19% (7 428.98 USD)
De fondos:
46.69% (8 097.72 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDUSDb 571
EURUSDb 363
USDCADb 282
GBPUSDb 242
AUDUSDb 78
USDCHFb 57
AUDUSD_ 52
USDJPYb 32
USDCHF_ 22
USDJPY_ 19
XAUUSDb 15
XAUUSD_ 7
GBPUSD_ 5
NZDUSD_ 3
USDCAD_ 3
EURUSD_ 1
CLS10_ 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDUSDb 8.5K
EURUSDb 9.2K
USDCADb 5.7K
GBPUSDb -440
AUDUSDb 1.4K
USDCHFb 1.4K
AUDUSD_ 1.9K
USDJPYb 1.8K
USDCHF_ 2.1K
USDJPY_ 429
XAUUSDb 911
XAUUSD_ 733
GBPUSD_ -127
NZDUSD_ 15
USDCAD_ 9
EURUSD_ 6
CLS10_ -39
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDUSDb 91K
EURUSDb 92K
USDCADb 81K
GBPUSDb 3.8K
AUDUSDb 16K
USDCHFb 13K
AUDUSD_ 20K
USDJPYb 9.6K
USDCHF_ 24K
USDJPY_ 6K
XAUUSDb 9.1K
XAUUSD_ 7.4K
GBPUSD_ -1.3K
NZDUSD_ 154
USDCAD_ 118
EURUSD_ 59
CLS10_ -39
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 201.86 USD
Peor transacción: -1 022 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 554
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 14
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +12 143.49 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -7 428.98 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Monex-Server3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

A comprehensive trading strategy utilizing fundamental analysis, combined with Fibonacci Retracement on time frames from H4 to W1. This approach employs a swing trading method and proper money management for calculated position averaging, aiming to achieve profitable and secure trading results for investors.

Capital Requirements

Leverage 1:100

Focused on Forex, with the following minimum capital:

 * Micro Account: USD 2,000

 * Mini Account: USD 20,000

 * Regular Account: USD 200,000

For inquiries, please contact:

Financial Consultant Adi Hendrajaya, S.H., M.Kn., CIC

Telephone: 081 834 5884


Evaluación media:
Rajat Biltoria Onkar Singh
339
Rajat Biltoria Onkar Singh 2025.07.24 08:59 
 

all green

2025.01.02 09:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.23 12:58
80% of growth achieved within 71 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 1422 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.20 06:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.01 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 07:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 05:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 14:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 02:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 01:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.25 08:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.24 21:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.20 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.20 12:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 11:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 10:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.13 20:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.12 22:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.06.12 17:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2023.05.29 00:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Premium Investment 1
30 USD al mes
1 461%
1
2.8K
USD
19K
USD
256
0%
1 753
93%
93%
4.34
19.12
USD
51%
1:100
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.