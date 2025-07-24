- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSDb
|571
|EURUSDb
|286
|USDCADb
|282
|GBPUSDb
|242
|AUDUSDb
|78
|USDCHFb
|57
|AUDUSD_
|52
|USDJPYb
|32
|USDCHF_
|22
|USDJPY_
|19
|XAUUSDb
|15
|XAUUSD_
|7
|GBPUSD_
|5
|NZDUSD_
|3
|USDCAD_
|3
|EURUSD_
|1
|CLS10_
|1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDUSDb
|8.5K
|EURUSDb
|7.7K
|USDCADb
|5.7K
|GBPUSDb
|-440
|AUDUSDb
|1.4K
|USDCHFb
|1.4K
|AUDUSD_
|1.9K
|USDJPYb
|1.8K
|USDCHF_
|2.1K
|USDJPY_
|429
|XAUUSDb
|911
|XAUUSD_
|733
|GBPUSD_
|-127
|NZDUSD_
|15
|USDCAD_
|9
|EURUSD_
|6
|CLS10_
|-39
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDUSDb
|91K
|EURUSDb
|79K
|USDCADb
|81K
|GBPUSDb
|3.8K
|AUDUSDb
|16K
|USDCHFb
|13K
|AUDUSD_
|20K
|USDJPYb
|9.6K
|USDCHF_
|24K
|USDJPY_
|6K
|XAUUSDb
|9.1K
|XAUUSD_
|7.4K
|GBPUSD_
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD_
|154
|USDCAD_
|118
|EURUSD_
|59
|CLS10_
|-39
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Monex-Server3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
A comprehensive trading strategy utilizing fundamental analysis, combined with Fibonacci Retracement on time frames from H4 to W1. This approach employs a swing trading method and proper money management for calculated position averaging, aiming to achieve profitable and secure trading results for investors.
Capital Requirements
Leverage 1:100
Focused on Forex, with the following minimum capital:
* Micro Account: USD 2,500
* Mini Account: USD 25,000
* Regular Account: USD 250,000
For inquiries, please contact:
Certified Investment Consultant (IARFC)
Adi Hendrajaya, CIC
Telephone: 081 834 5884
