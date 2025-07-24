A comprehensive trading strategy utilizing fundamental analysis, combined with Fibonacci Retracement on time frames from H4 to W1. This approach employs a swing trading method and proper money management for calculated position averaging, aiming to achieve profitable and secure trading results for investors.

Capital Requirements

Leverage 1:100

Focused on Forex, with the following minimum capital:

* Micro Account: USD 2,500

* Mini Account: USD 25,000

* Regular Account: USD 250,000

For inquiries, please contact:

Certified Investment Consultant (IARFC)

Adi Hendrajaya, CIC

Telephone: 081 834 5884



