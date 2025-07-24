SegnaliSezioni
Adi Hendrajaya

Premium Investment 1

Adi Hendrajaya
1 recensione
Affidabilità
243 settimane
1 / 11K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 1 344%
Monex-Server3
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 676
Profit Trade:
1 569 (93.61%)
Loss Trade:
107 (6.38%)
Best Trade:
1 201.86 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 022.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
42 046.22 USD (449 206 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 023.55 USD (92 247 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
477 (10 654.11 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10 654.11 USD (477)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
93.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
32.24%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.31
Long Trade:
733 (43.74%)
Short Trade:
943 (56.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.19
Profitto previsto:
19.11 USD
Profitto medio:
26.80 USD
Perdita media:
-93.68 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-7 428.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 428.98 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
3.61%
Previsione annuale:
47.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
245.10 USD
Massimale:
7 428.98 USD (34.66%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
51.19% (7 428.98 USD)
Per equità:
46.69% (8 097.72 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDUSDb 571
EURUSDb 286
USDCADb 282
GBPUSDb 242
AUDUSDb 78
USDCHFb 57
AUDUSD_ 52
USDJPYb 32
USDCHF_ 22
USDJPY_ 19
XAUUSDb 15
XAUUSD_ 7
GBPUSD_ 5
NZDUSD_ 3
USDCAD_ 3
EURUSD_ 1
CLS10_ 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDUSDb 8.5K
EURUSDb 7.7K
USDCADb 5.7K
GBPUSDb -440
AUDUSDb 1.4K
USDCHFb 1.4K
AUDUSD_ 1.9K
USDJPYb 1.8K
USDCHF_ 2.1K
USDJPY_ 429
XAUUSDb 911
XAUUSD_ 733
GBPUSD_ -127
NZDUSD_ 15
USDCAD_ 9
EURUSD_ 6
CLS10_ -39
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDUSDb 91K
EURUSDb 79K
USDCADb 81K
GBPUSDb 3.8K
AUDUSDb 16K
USDCHFb 13K
AUDUSD_ 20K
USDJPYb 9.6K
USDCHF_ 24K
USDJPY_ 6K
XAUUSDb 9.1K
XAUUSD_ 7.4K
GBPUSD_ -1.3K
NZDUSD_ 154
USDCAD_ 118
EURUSD_ 59
CLS10_ -39
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 201.86 USD
Worst Trade: -1 022 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 477
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10 654.11 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -7 428.98 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Monex-Server3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

A comprehensive trading strategy utilizing fundamental analysis, combined with Fibonacci Retracement on time frames from H4 to W1. This approach employs a swing trading method and proper money management for calculated position averaging, aiming to achieve profitable and secure trading results for investors.

Capital Requirements

Leverage 1:100

Focused on Forex, with the following minimum capital:

 * Micro Account: USD 2,500

 * Mini Account: USD 25,000

 * Regular Account: USD 250,000

For inquiries, please contact:

Certified Investment Consultant (IARFC)

Adi Hendrajaya, CIC

Telephone: 081 834 5884


Valutazione media:
Rajat Biltoria Onkar Singh
249
Rajat Biltoria Onkar Singh 2025.07.24 08:59 
 

all green

2025.01.02 09:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.23 12:58
80% of growth achieved within 71 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 1422 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.20 06:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.01 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 07:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 05:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 14:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 02:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 01:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.25 08:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.24 21:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.20 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.20 12:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 11:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 10:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.13 20:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.12 22:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.06.12 17:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2023.05.29 00:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Premium Investment 1
30USD al mese
1 344%
1
11K
USD
19K
USD
243
0%
1 676
93%
93%
4.19
19.11
USD
51%
1:100
