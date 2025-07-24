A comprehensive trading strategy utilizing fundamental analysis, combined with Fibonacci Retracement on time frames from H4 to W1. This approach employs a swing trading method and proper money management for calculated position averaging, aiming to achieve profitable and secure trading results for investors.

Capital Requirements

Leverage 1:100

Focused on Forex, with the following minimum capital:

* Micro Account: USD 2,000

* Mini Account: USD 20,000

* Regular Account: USD 200,000

For inquiries, please contact:

Financial Consultant Adi Hendrajaya, S.H., M.Kn., CIC

Telephone: 081 834 5884



