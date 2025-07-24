SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Premium Investment 1
Adi Hendrajaya

Premium Investment 1

Adi Hendrajaya
1 review
Reliability
255 weeks
1 / 10K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 1 460%
Monex-Server3
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 752
Profit Trades:
1 645 (93.89%)
Loss Trades:
107 (6.11%)
Best trade:
1 201.86 USD
Worst trade:
-1 022.20 USD
Gross Profit:
43 521.20 USD (462 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 023.55 USD (92 247 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
553 (12 129.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 129.09 USD (553)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
93.30%
Max deposit load:
32.24%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
4.51
Long Trades:
733 (41.84%)
Short Trades:
1 019 (58.16%)
Profit Factor:
4.34
Expected Payoff:
19.12 USD
Average Profit:
26.46 USD
Average Loss:
-93.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-7 428.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 428.98 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
1.40%
Annual Forecast:
17.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
245.10 USD
Maximal:
7 428.98 USD (34.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.19% (7 428.98 USD)
By Equity:
46.69% (8 097.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSDb 571
EURUSDb 362
USDCADb 282
GBPUSDb 242
AUDUSDb 78
USDCHFb 57
AUDUSD_ 52
USDJPYb 32
USDCHF_ 22
USDJPY_ 19
XAUUSDb 15
XAUUSD_ 7
GBPUSD_ 5
NZDUSD_ 3
USDCAD_ 3
EURUSD_ 1
CLS10_ 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSDb 8.5K
EURUSDb 9.2K
USDCADb 5.7K
GBPUSDb -440
AUDUSDb 1.4K
USDCHFb 1.4K
AUDUSD_ 1.9K
USDJPYb 1.8K
USDCHF_ 2.1K
USDJPY_ 429
XAUUSDb 911
XAUUSD_ 733
GBPUSD_ -127
NZDUSD_ 15
USDCAD_ 9
EURUSD_ 6
CLS10_ -39
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSDb 91K
EURUSDb 92K
USDCADb 81K
GBPUSDb 3.8K
AUDUSDb 16K
USDCHFb 13K
AUDUSD_ 20K
USDJPYb 9.6K
USDCHF_ 24K
USDJPY_ 6K
XAUUSDb 9.1K
XAUUSD_ 7.4K
GBPUSD_ -1.3K
NZDUSD_ 154
USDCAD_ 118
EURUSD_ 59
CLS10_ -39
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 201.86 USD
Worst trade: -1 022 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 553
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +12 129.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 428.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

A comprehensive trading strategy utilizing fundamental analysis, combined with Fibonacci Retracement on time frames from H4 to W1. This approach employs a swing trading method and proper money management for calculated position averaging, aiming to achieve profitable and secure trading results for investors.

Capital Requirements

Leverage 1:100

Focused on Forex, with the following minimum capital:

 * Micro Account: USD 2,000

 * Mini Account: USD 20,000

 * Regular Account: USD 200,000

For inquiries, please contact:

Financial Consultant Adi Hendrajaya, S.H., M.Kn., CIC

Telephone: 081 834 5884


Average rating:
Rajat Biltoria Onkar Singh
339
Rajat Biltoria Onkar Singh 2025.07.24 08:59 
 

all green

2025.01.02 09:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.23 12:58
80% of growth achieved within 71 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 1422 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.20 06:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.01 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 07:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 05:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 14:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 02:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 01:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.25 08:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.24 21:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.20 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.20 12:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 11:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 10:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.13 20:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.12 22:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.06.12 17:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2023.05.29 00:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Premium Investment 1
30 USD per month
1 460%
1
10K
USD
19K
USD
255
0%
1 752
93%
93%
4.34
19.12
USD
51%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.