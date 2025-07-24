SignaleKategorien
Adi Hendrajaya

Premium Investment 1

Adi Hendrajaya
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
257 Wochen
1 / 3K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2021 1 464%
Monex-Server3
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 756
Gewinntrades:
1 649 (93.90%)
Verlusttrades:
107 (6.09%)
Bester Trade:
1 201.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 022.20 USD
Bruttoprofit:
43 566.52 USD (462 888 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-10 023.55 USD (92 247 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
557 (12 174.41 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
12 174.41 USD (557)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
93.30%
Max deposit load:
32.24%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.52
Long-Positionen:
733 (41.74%)
Short-Positionen:
1 023 (58.26%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
19.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
26.42 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-93.68 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-7 428.98 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7 428.98 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.34%
Jahresprognose:
16.21%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
245.10 USD
Maximaler:
7 428.98 USD (34.66%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
51.19% (7 428.98 USD)
Kapital:
46.69% (8 097.72 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDUSDb 571
EURUSDb 366
USDCADb 282
GBPUSDb 242
AUDUSDb 78
USDCHFb 57
AUDUSD_ 52
USDJPYb 32
USDCHF_ 22
USDJPY_ 19
XAUUSDb 15
XAUUSD_ 7
GBPUSD_ 5
NZDUSD_ 3
USDCAD_ 3
EURUSD_ 1
CLS10_ 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSDb 8.5K
EURUSDb 9.3K
USDCADb 5.7K
GBPUSDb -440
AUDUSDb 1.4K
USDCHFb 1.4K
AUDUSD_ 1.9K
USDJPYb 1.8K
USDCHF_ 2.1K
USDJPY_ 429
XAUUSDb 911
XAUUSD_ 733
GBPUSD_ -127
NZDUSD_ 15
USDCAD_ 9
EURUSD_ 6
CLS10_ -39
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSDb 91K
EURUSDb 93K
USDCADb 81K
GBPUSDb 3.8K
AUDUSDb 16K
USDCHFb 13K
AUDUSD_ 20K
USDJPYb 9.6K
USDCHF_ 24K
USDJPY_ 6K
XAUUSDb 9.1K
XAUUSD_ 7.4K
GBPUSD_ -1.3K
NZDUSD_ 154
USDCAD_ 118
EURUSD_ 59
CLS10_ -39
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 201.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 022 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 557
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +12 174.41 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -7 428.98 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Monex-Server3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

A comprehensive trading strategy utilizing fundamental analysis, combined with Fibonacci Retracement on time frames from H4 to W1. This approach employs a swing trading method and proper money management for calculated position averaging, aiming to achieve profitable and secure trading results for investors.

Capital Requirements

Leverage 1:100

Focused on Forex, with the following minimum capital:

 * Micro Account: USD 2,000

 * Mini Account: USD 20,000

 * Regular Account: USD 200,000

For inquiries, please contact:

Financial Consultant Adi Hendrajaya, S.H., M.Kn., CIC

Telephone: 081 834 5884


Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
Rajat Biltoria Onkar Singh
339
Rajat Biltoria Onkar Singh 2025.07.24 08:59 
 

all green

2025.01.02 09:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.23 12:58
80% of growth achieved within 71 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 1422 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.20 06:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.01 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 07:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 05:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 14:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 02:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 01:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.25 08:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.24 21:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.20 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.20 12:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 11:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 10:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.13 20:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.12 22:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.06.12 17:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2023.05.29 00:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
