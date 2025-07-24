SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Premium Investment 1
Adi Hendrajaya

Premium Investment 1

Adi Hendrajaya
1 avis
Fiabilité
243 semaines
1 / 11K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 1 344%
Monex-Server3
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 676
Bénéfice trades:
1 569 (93.61%)
Perte trades:
107 (6.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 201.86 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 022.20 USD
Bénéfice brut:
42 046.22 USD (449 206 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 023.55 USD (92 247 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
477 (10 654.11 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
10 654.11 USD (477)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
93.30%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
32.24%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
6 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.31
Longs trades:
733 (43.74%)
Courts trades:
943 (56.26%)
Facteur de profit:
4.19
Rendement attendu:
19.11 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
26.80 USD
Perte moyenne:
-93.68 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-7 428.98 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7 428.98 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.61%
Prévision annuelle:
47.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
245.10 USD
Maximal:
7 428.98 USD (34.66%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
51.19% (7 428.98 USD)
Par fonds propres:
46.69% (8 097.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDUSDb 571
EURUSDb 286
USDCADb 282
GBPUSDb 242
AUDUSDb 78
USDCHFb 57
AUDUSD_ 52
USDJPYb 32
USDCHF_ 22
USDJPY_ 19
XAUUSDb 15
XAUUSD_ 7
GBPUSD_ 5
NZDUSD_ 3
USDCAD_ 3
EURUSD_ 1
CLS10_ 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSDb 8.5K
EURUSDb 7.7K
USDCADb 5.7K
GBPUSDb -440
AUDUSDb 1.4K
USDCHFb 1.4K
AUDUSD_ 1.9K
USDJPYb 1.8K
USDCHF_ 2.1K
USDJPY_ 429
XAUUSDb 911
XAUUSD_ 733
GBPUSD_ -127
NZDUSD_ 15
USDCAD_ 9
EURUSD_ 6
CLS10_ -39
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSDb 91K
EURUSDb 79K
USDCADb 81K
GBPUSDb 3.8K
AUDUSDb 16K
USDCHFb 13K
AUDUSD_ 20K
USDJPYb 9.6K
USDCHF_ 24K
USDJPY_ 6K
XAUUSDb 9.1K
XAUUSD_ 7.4K
GBPUSD_ -1.3K
NZDUSD_ 154
USDCAD_ 118
EURUSD_ 59
CLS10_ -39
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 201.86 USD
Pire transaction: -1 022 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 477
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10 654.11 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -7 428.98 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Monex-Server3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

A comprehensive trading strategy utilizing fundamental analysis, combined with Fibonacci Retracement on time frames from H4 to W1. This approach employs a swing trading method and proper money management for calculated position averaging, aiming to achieve profitable and secure trading results for investors.

Capital Requirements

Leverage 1:100

Focused on Forex, with the following minimum capital:

 * Micro Account: USD 2,500

 * Mini Account: USD 25,000

 * Regular Account: USD 250,000

For inquiries, please contact:

Certified Investment Consultant (IARFC)

Adi Hendrajaya, CIC

Telephone: 081 834 5884


Note moyenne:
Rajat Biltoria Onkar Singh
249
Rajat Biltoria Onkar Singh 2025.07.24 08:59 
 

all green

2025.01.02 09:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.23 12:58
80% of growth achieved within 71 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 1422 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.20 06:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.01 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 07:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 05:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 14:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 02:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.27 01:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.25 08:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.24 21:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.20 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.20 12:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 11:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 10:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.14 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.07.13 20:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.12 22:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.06.12 17:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2023.05.29 00:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Premium Investment 1
30 USD par mois
1 344%
1
11K
USD
19K
USD
243
0%
1 676
93%
93%
4.19
19.11
USD
51%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.