- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSDb
|571
|EURUSDb
|286
|USDCADb
|282
|GBPUSDb
|242
|AUDUSDb
|78
|USDCHFb
|57
|AUDUSD_
|52
|USDJPYb
|32
|USDCHF_
|22
|USDJPY_
|19
|XAUUSDb
|15
|XAUUSD_
|7
|GBPUSD_
|5
|NZDUSD_
|3
|USDCAD_
|3
|EURUSD_
|1
|CLS10_
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSDb
|8.5K
|EURUSDb
|7.7K
|USDCADb
|5.7K
|GBPUSDb
|-440
|AUDUSDb
|1.4K
|USDCHFb
|1.4K
|AUDUSD_
|1.9K
|USDJPYb
|1.8K
|USDCHF_
|2.1K
|USDJPY_
|429
|XAUUSDb
|911
|XAUUSD_
|733
|GBPUSD_
|-127
|NZDUSD_
|15
|USDCAD_
|9
|EURUSD_
|6
|CLS10_
|-39
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSDb
|91K
|EURUSDb
|79K
|USDCADb
|81K
|GBPUSDb
|3.8K
|AUDUSDb
|16K
|USDCHFb
|13K
|AUDUSD_
|20K
|USDJPYb
|9.6K
|USDCHF_
|24K
|USDJPY_
|6K
|XAUUSDb
|9.1K
|XAUUSD_
|7.4K
|GBPUSD_
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD_
|154
|USDCAD_
|118
|EURUSD_
|59
|CLS10_
|-39
- Charge de dépôt
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Monex-Server3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
A comprehensive trading strategy utilizing fundamental analysis, combined with Fibonacci Retracement on time frames from H4 to W1. This approach employs a swing trading method and proper money management for calculated position averaging, aiming to achieve profitable and secure trading results for investors.
Capital Requirements
Leverage 1:100
Focused on Forex, with the following minimum capital:
* Micro Account: USD 2,500
* Mini Account: USD 25,000
* Regular Account: USD 250,000
For inquiries, please contact:
Certified Investment Consultant (IARFC)
Adi Hendrajaya, CIC
Telephone: 081 834 5884
