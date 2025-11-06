- Incremento
Total de Trades:
392
Transacciones Rentables:
182 (46.42%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
210 (53.57%)
Mejor transacción:
597.60 USD
Peor transacción:
-505.40 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
28 096.59 USD (502 037 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-25 585.52 USD (484 070 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (3 391.52 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 391.52 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Actividad comercial:
76.86%
Carga máxima del depósito:
11.92%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.42
Transacciones Largas:
249 (63.52%)
Transacciones Cortas:
143 (36.48%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.10
Beneficio Esperado:
6.41 USD
Beneficio medio:
154.38 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-121.84 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3 467.61 USD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.14%
Pronóstico anual:
159.37%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
876.65 USD
Máxima:
5 945.62 USD (103.81%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
49.72% (5 945.62 USD)
De fondos:
8.40% (814.89 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|384
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|EURJPY
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-34
|CHFJPY
|30
|AUDJPY
|31
|USDJPY
|-33
|CADJPY
|-33
|NZDJPY
|31
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|EURJPY
|0
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|AUDJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +597.60 USD
Peor transacción: -505 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +3 391.52 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 144.26 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
30 USD al mes
46%
0
0
USD
USD
9.2K
USD
USD
33
0%
392
46%
77%
1.09
6.41
USD
USD
50%
1:50