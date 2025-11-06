SeñalesSecciones
Dimas Putra Wardiana

Dimas 87w

Dimas Putra Wardiana
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
33 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 46%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
392
Transacciones Rentables:
182 (46.42%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
210 (53.57%)
Mejor transacción:
597.60 USD
Peor transacción:
-505.40 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
28 096.59 USD (502 037 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-25 585.52 USD (484 070 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (3 391.52 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 391.52 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Actividad comercial:
76.86%
Carga máxima del depósito:
11.92%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.42
Transacciones Largas:
249 (63.52%)
Transacciones Cortas:
143 (36.48%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.10
Beneficio Esperado:
6.41 USD
Beneficio medio:
154.38 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-121.84 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3 467.61 USD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.14%
Pronóstico anual:
159.37%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
876.65 USD
Máxima:
5 945.62 USD (103.81%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
49.72% (5 945.62 USD)
De fondos:
8.40% (814.89 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 384
EURJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
EURJPY -4
GBPJPY -34
CHFJPY 30
AUDJPY 31
USDJPY -33
CADJPY -33
NZDJPY 31
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 18K
EURJPY 0
GBPJPY -1K
CHFJPY 1K
AUDJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
CADJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +597.60 USD
Peor transacción: -505 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +3 391.52 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 144.26 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
No hay comentarios
2025.12.10 21:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 209 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 17:47
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.26% of days out of 177 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Dimas 87w
30 USD al mes
46%
0
0
USD
9.2K
USD
33
0%
392
46%
77%
1.09
6.41
USD
50%
1:50
Copiar

