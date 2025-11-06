- 자본
트레이드:
411
이익 거래:
190 (46.22%)
손실 거래:
221 (53.77%)
최고의 거래:
597.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-505.40 USD
총 수익:
31 869.56 USD (540 048 pips)
총 손실:
-28 463.08 USD (512 527 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (3 391.52 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 391.52 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
-0.00
거래 활동:
72.52%
최대 입금량:
11.92%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
22 시간
회복 요인:
0.57
롱(주식매수):
267 (64.96%)
숏(주식차입매도):
144 (35.04%)
수익 요인:
1.12
기대수익:
8.29 USD
평균 이익:
167.73 USD
평균 손실:
-128.79 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 467.61 USD (11)
월별 성장률:
50.50%
연간 예측:
612.74%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
876.65 USD
최대한의:
5 945.62 USD (103.81%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
49.72% (5 945.62 USD)
자본금별:
8.40% (814.89 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|403
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|EURJPY
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-34
|CHFJPY
|30
|AUDJPY
|31
|USDJPY
|-33
|CADJPY
|-33
|NZDJPY
|31
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|EURJPY
|0
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|AUDJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +597.60 USD
최악의 거래: -505 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 11
연속 최대 이익: +3 391.52 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 144.26 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
