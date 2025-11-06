시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Dimas 87w
Dimas Putra Wardiana

Dimas 87w

Dimas Putra Wardiana
0 리뷰
안정성
34
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 61%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
411
이익 거래:
190 (46.22%)
손실 거래:
221 (53.77%)
최고의 거래:
597.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-505.40 USD
총 수익:
31 869.56 USD (540 048 pips)
총 손실:
-28 463.08 USD (512 527 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (3 391.52 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 391.52 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
-0.00
거래 활동:
72.52%
최대 입금량:
11.92%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
22 시간
회복 요인:
0.57
롱(주식매수):
267 (64.96%)
숏(주식차입매도):
144 (35.04%)
수익 요인:
1.12
기대수익:
8.29 USD
평균 이익:
167.73 USD
평균 손실:
-128.79 USD
연속 최대 손실:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 467.61 USD (11)
월별 성장률:
50.50%
연간 예측:
612.74%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
876.65 USD
최대한의:
5 945.62 USD (103.81%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
49.72% (5 945.62 USD)
자본금별:
8.40% (814.89 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 403
EURJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 3.4K
EURJPY -4
GBPJPY -34
CHFJPY 30
AUDJPY 31
USDJPY -33
CADJPY -33
NZDJPY 31
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 28K
EURJPY 0
GBPJPY -1K
CHFJPY 1K
AUDJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
CADJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +597.60 USD
최악의 거래: -505 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 11
연속 최대 이익: +3 391.52 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 144.26 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
283 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 20:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 21:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 209 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 17:47
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.26% of days out of 177 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Dimas 87w
월별 30 USD
61%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
34
0%
411
46%
73%
1.11
8.29
USD
50%
1:50
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.