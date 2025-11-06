- Croissance
Trades:
272
Bénéfice trades:
130 (47.79%)
Perte trades:
142 (52.21%)
Meilleure transaction:
483.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-300.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
16 111.20 USD (347 364 pips)
Perte brute:
-12 451.38 USD (311 053 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (2 389.24 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 389.24 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.79%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.44
Longs trades:
166 (61.03%)
Courts trades:
106 (38.97%)
Facteur de profit:
1.29
Rendement attendu:
13.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
123.93 USD
Perte moyenne:
-87.69 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 144.26 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
38.09%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
876.65 USD
Maximal:
2 535.54 USD (117.45%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|271
|GBPJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|GBPJPY
|-34
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +483.96 USD
Pire transaction: -301 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 389.24 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 144.26 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
0%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
26
0%
272
47%
100%
1.29
13.46
USD
USD
0%
1:50