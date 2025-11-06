SignalsSections
Dimas Putra Wardiana

Dimas 87w

Dimas Putra Wardiana
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
387
Profit Trades:
180 (46.51%)
Loss Trades:
207 (53.49%)
Best trade:
597.60 USD
Worst trade:
-505.40 USD
Gross Profit:
27 120.51 USD (492 037 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 979.52 USD (478 070 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3 391.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 391.52 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
78.31%
Max deposit load:
11.92%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.36
Long Trades:
244 (63.05%)
Short Trades:
143 (36.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
5.53 USD
Average Profit:
150.67 USD
Average Loss:
-120.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 467.61 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
4.11%
Annual Forecast:
49.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
876.65 USD
Maximal:
5 945.62 USD (103.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.72% (5 945.62 USD)
By Equity:
8.40% (814.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 379
EURJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
EURJPY -4
GBPJPY -34
CHFJPY 30
AUDJPY 31
USDJPY -33
CADJPY -33
NZDJPY 31
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
EURJPY 0
GBPJPY -1K
CHFJPY 1K
AUDJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
CADJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +597.60 USD
Worst trade: -505 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 391.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 144.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
No reviews
2025.12.10 21:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 209 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 17:47
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.26% of days out of 177 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dimas 87w
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
8.9K
USD
32
0%
387
46%
78%
1.08
5.53
USD
50%
1:50
Copy

