- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
387
Profit Trades:
180 (46.51%)
Loss Trades:
207 (53.49%)
Best trade:
597.60 USD
Worst trade:
-505.40 USD
Gross Profit:
27 120.51 USD (492 037 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 979.52 USD (478 070 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3 391.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 391.52 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
78.31%
Max deposit load:
11.92%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.36
Long Trades:
244 (63.05%)
Short Trades:
143 (36.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
5.53 USD
Average Profit:
150.67 USD
Average Loss:
-120.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 467.61 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
4.11%
Annual Forecast:
49.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
876.65 USD
Maximal:
5 945.62 USD (103.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.72% (5 945.62 USD)
By Equity:
8.40% (814.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|379
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|EURJPY
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-34
|CHFJPY
|30
|AUDJPY
|31
|USDJPY
|-33
|CADJPY
|-33
|NZDJPY
|31
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|EURJPY
|0
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|AUDJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +597.60 USD
Worst trade: -505 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 391.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 144.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
