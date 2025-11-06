- Crescimento
Negociações:
392
Negociações com lucro:
182 (46.42%)
Negociações com perda:
210 (53.57%)
Melhor negociação:
597.60 USD
Pior negociação:
-505.40 USD
Lucro bruto:
28 096.59 USD (502 037 pips)
Perda bruta:
-25 585.52 USD (484 070 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (3 391.52 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 391.52 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.00
Atividade de negociação:
76.86%
Depósito máximo carregado:
11.92%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.42
Negociações longas:
249 (63.52%)
Negociações curtas:
143 (36.48%)
Fator de lucro:
1.10
Valor esperado:
6.41 USD
Lucro médio:
154.38 USD
Perda média:
-121.84 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 467.61 USD (11)
Crescimento mensal:
13.14%
Previsão anual:
159.37%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
876.65 USD
Máximo:
5 945.62 USD (103.81%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
49.72% (5 945.62 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.40% (814.89 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|384
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|EURJPY
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-34
|CHFJPY
|30
|AUDJPY
|31
|USDJPY
|-33
|CADJPY
|-33
|NZDJPY
|31
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|EURJPY
|0
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|AUDJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +597.60 USD
Pior negociação: -505 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 11
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +3 391.52 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 144.26 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
282 mais ...Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
46%
0
0
USD
USD
9.2K
USD
USD
33
0%
392
46%
77%
1.09
6.41
USD
USD
50%
1:50