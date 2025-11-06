SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Dimas 87w
Dimas Putra Wardiana

Dimas 87w

Dimas Putra Wardiana
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
33 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 46%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
392
Negociações com lucro:
182 (46.42%)
Negociações com perda:
210 (53.57%)
Melhor negociação:
597.60 USD
Pior negociação:
-505.40 USD
Lucro bruto:
28 096.59 USD (502 037 pips)
Perda bruta:
-25 585.52 USD (484 070 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (3 391.52 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 391.52 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.00
Atividade de negociação:
76.86%
Depósito máximo carregado:
11.92%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.42
Negociações longas:
249 (63.52%)
Negociações curtas:
143 (36.48%)
Fator de lucro:
1.10
Valor esperado:
6.41 USD
Lucro médio:
154.38 USD
Perda média:
-121.84 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 467.61 USD (11)
Crescimento mensal:
13.14%
Previsão anual:
159.37%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
876.65 USD
Máximo:
5 945.62 USD (103.81%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
49.72% (5 945.62 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.40% (814.89 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 384
EURJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
EURJPY -4
GBPJPY -34
CHFJPY 30
AUDJPY 31
USDJPY -33
CADJPY -33
NZDJPY 31
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 18K
EURJPY 0
GBPJPY -1K
CHFJPY 1K
AUDJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
CADJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +597.60 USD
Pior negociação: -505 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 11
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +3 391.52 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 144.26 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
Sem comentários
2025.12.10 21:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 209 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 17:47
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.26% of days out of 177 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Dimas 87w
30 USD por mês
46%
0
0
USD
9.2K
USD
33
0%
392
46%
77%
1.09
6.41
USD
50%
1:50
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.