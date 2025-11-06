- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
391
盈利交易:
182 (46.54%)
亏损交易:
209 (53.45%)
最好交易:
597.60 USD
最差交易:
-505.40 USD
毛利:
28 096.59 USD (502 037 pips)
毛利亏损:
-25 383.52 USD (482 070 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (3 391.52 USD)
最大连续盈利:
3 391.52 USD (9)
夏普比率:
-0.00
交易活动:
76.86%
最大入金加载:
11.92%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
23 小时
采收率:
0.46
长期交易:
248 (63.43%)
短期交易:
143 (36.57%)
利润因子:
1.11
预期回报:
6.94 USD
平均利润:
154.38 USD
平均损失:
-121.45 USD
最大连续失误:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3 467.61 USD (11)
每月增长:
14.13%
年度预测:
171.40%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
876.65 USD
最大值:
5 945.62 USD (103.81%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
49.72% (5 945.62 USD)
净值:
8.40% (814.89 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|383
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|EURJPY
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-34
|CHFJPY
|30
|AUDJPY
|31
|USDJPY
|-33
|CADJPY
|-33
|NZDJPY
|31
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|EURJPY
|0
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|AUDJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +597.60 USD
最差交易: -505 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +3 391.52 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 144.26 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
50%
0
0
USD
USD
9.4K
USD
USD
33
0%
391
46%
77%
1.10
6.94
USD
USD
50%
1:50