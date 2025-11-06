- Crescita
Trade:
272
Profit Trade:
130 (47.79%)
Loss Trade:
142 (52.21%)
Best Trade:
483.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-300.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
16 111.20 USD (347 364 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 451.38 USD (311 053 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (2 389.24 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 389.24 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.79%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.44
Long Trade:
166 (61.03%)
Short Trade:
106 (38.97%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.29
Profitto previsto:
13.46 USD
Profitto medio:
123.93 USD
Perdita media:
-87.69 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 144.26 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
38.09%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
876.65 USD
Massimale:
2 535.54 USD (117.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|271
|GBPJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|GBPJPY
|-34
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +483.96 USD
Worst Trade: -301 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 389.24 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 144.26 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
