This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.