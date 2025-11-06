SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Dimas 87w
Dimas Putra Wardiana

Dimas 87w

Dimas Putra Wardiana
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
33 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 37%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
394
Gewinntrades:
182 (46.19%)
Verlusttrades:
212 (53.81%)
Bester Trade:
597.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-505.40 USD
Bruttoprofit:
28 096.59 USD (502 037 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-26 194.54 USD (490 070 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (3 391.52 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 391.52 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
75.64%
Max deposit load:
11.92%
Letzter Trade:
25 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.32
Long-Positionen:
251 (63.71%)
Short-Positionen:
143 (36.29%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.07
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
154.38 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-123.56 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3 467.61 USD (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.24%
Jahresprognose:
14.99%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
876.65 USD
Maximaler:
5 945.62 USD (103.81%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
49.72% (5 945.62 USD)
Kapital:
8.40% (814.89 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 386
EURJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
EURJPY -4
GBPJPY -34
CHFJPY 30
AUDJPY 31
USDJPY -33
CADJPY -33
NZDJPY 31
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
EURJPY 0
GBPJPY -1K
CHFJPY 1K
AUDJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
CADJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +597.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -505 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 11
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3 391.52 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 144.26 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
noch 282 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.10 21:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 16:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 209 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 17:47
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.26% of days out of 177 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Dimas 87w
30 USD pro Monat
37%
0
0
USD
8.6K
USD
33
0%
394
46%
76%
1.07
4.83
USD
50%
1:50
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.