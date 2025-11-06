- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
394
Gewinntrades:
182 (46.19%)
Verlusttrades:
212 (53.81%)
Bester Trade:
597.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-505.40 USD
Bruttoprofit:
28 096.59 USD (502 037 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-26 194.54 USD (490 070 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (3 391.52 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 391.52 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
75.64%
Max deposit load:
11.92%
Letzter Trade:
25 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
23 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.32
Long-Positionen:
251 (63.71%)
Short-Positionen:
143 (36.29%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.07
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
154.38 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-123.56 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-1 144.26 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3 467.61 USD (11)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.24%
Jahresprognose:
14.99%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
876.65 USD
Maximaler:
5 945.62 USD (103.81%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
49.72% (5 945.62 USD)
Kapital:
8.40% (814.89 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|386
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|EURJPY
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-34
|CHFJPY
|30
|AUDJPY
|31
|USDJPY
|-33
|CADJPY
|-33
|NZDJPY
|31
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|EURJPY
|0
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|AUDJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
Bester Trade: +597.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -505 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 11
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3 391.52 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 144.26 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
This signal focuses on swing trading in major pairs and gold, using a combination of H4–D1 trend analysis with entry confirmation on lower timeframes.
Positions may be held for 1–5 days, with a minimum risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.
The strategy does not use martingale or grid. A maximum of 3–5 open positions is allowed at the same time to control risk exposure.
It is suitable for followers who cannot monitor the charts constantly but understand the risks of floating loss and drawdown.
Keine Bewertungen
