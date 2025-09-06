SeñalesSecciones
Fiabilidad
18 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 129%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
131
Transacciones Rentables:
99 (75.57%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
32 (24.43%)
Mejor transacción:
559.97 USD
Peor transacción:
-380.11 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 684.88 USD (52 065 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 391.57 USD (87 620 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (300.93 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
620.59 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
49.91%
Carga máxima del depósito:
22.58%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
3.02
Transacciones Largas:
64 (48.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
67 (51.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.93
Beneficio Esperado:
9.87 USD
Beneficio medio:
27.12 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-43.49 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-312.91 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-380.11 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
27.90%
Pronóstico anual:
338.58%
Trading algorítmico:
1%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
427.66 USD (26.39%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
26.39% (427.66 USD)
De fondos:
39.78% (652.02 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
archived 8
EURCHF 4
US30 3
EURUSD 3
GBPUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
archived 235
EURCHF 9
US30 -54
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 18K
archived 0
EURCHF 662
US30 -54K
EURUSD -361
GBPUSD 400
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +559.97 USD
Peor transacción: -380 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +300.93 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -312.91 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real-10" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 8
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 49
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real7
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 4
FortFS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 4
otros 163...
👤 Trader Background:

Semi Algo strategy, manual entry with strong risk management.


⚙️ Trade Style:

Lot size: 0.01 up to 0.11 (Traingle High Risk) Many position will be open and partial closed.

Lost: If the trade goes wrong you will be lost 10% of your balance.


💼 Recommended Setup:

Minimum Balance: $1,000+

Account Type: Standard or ECN

Trusted Broker with low spreads & fast execution


⚠️ Note:

Loss-cutting is part of the system.

Consistency and patience are key to long-term success.

Account started: 1 Sep, 2025

No hay comentarios
2025.12.30 11:44
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 05:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.14 01:05
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 07:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 09:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 09:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 14:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 00:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 15:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 04:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 13:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 09:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 04:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 05:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 05:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 04:01
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
WestFX 1K
30 USD al mes
129%
0
0
USD
2.3K
USD
18
1%
131
75%
50%
1.92
9.87
USD
40%
1:500
