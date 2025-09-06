SignalsSections
Samorn Mey

WestFX 1K

Samorn Mey
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 129%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
99 (75.57%)
Loss Trades:
32 (24.43%)
Best trade:
559.97 USD
Worst trade:
-380.11 USD
Gross Profit:
2 684.88 USD (52 065 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 391.57 USD (87 620 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (300.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
620.59 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
49.91%
Max deposit load:
22.58%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.02
Long Trades:
64 (48.85%)
Short Trades:
67 (51.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.93
Expected Payoff:
9.87 USD
Average Profit:
27.12 USD
Average Loss:
-43.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-312.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-380.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
27.90%
Annual Forecast:
338.58%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
427.66 USD (26.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.39% (427.66 USD)
By Equity:
39.78% (652.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
archived 8
EURCHF 4
US30 3
EURUSD 3
GBPUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
archived 235
EURCHF 9
US30 -54
EURUSD -1
GBPUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
archived 0
EURCHF 662
US30 -54K
EURUSD -361
GBPUSD 400
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +559.97 USD
Worst trade: -380 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +300.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -312.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 8
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 49
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real7
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 4
FortFS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 4
163 more...
👤 Trader Background:

Semi Algo strategy, manual entry with strong risk management.


⚙️ Trade Style:

Lot size: 0.01 up to 0.11 (Traingle High Risk) Many position will be open and partial closed.

Lost: If the trade goes wrong you will be lost 10% of your balance.


💼 Recommended Setup:

Minimum Balance: $1,000+

Account Type: Standard or ECN

Trusted Broker with low spreads & fast execution


⚠️ Note:

Loss-cutting is part of the system.

Consistency and patience are key to long-term success.

Account started: 1 Sep, 2025

No reviews
2025.12.30 11:44
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 05:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.14 01:05
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 07:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 01:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 09:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 09:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 14:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 03:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 00:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 15:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 04:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 13:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 09:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 04:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 05:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 05:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 04:01
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
