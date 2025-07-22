SeñalesSecciones
Tomasz Agacinski

DAQ Trader 1

Tomasz Agacinski
Fiabilidad
35 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 91%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
427
Transacciones Rentables:
83 (19.43%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
344 (80.56%)
Mejor transacción:
2 441.76 USD
Peor transacción:
-645.79 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
82 905.52 USD (1 812 944 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-66 969.10 USD (1 424 752 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (6 731.73 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
7 898.79 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Actividad comercial:
20.24%
Carga máxima del depósito:
56.16%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.87
Transacciones Largas:
237 (55.50%)
Transacciones Cortas:
190 (44.50%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.24
Beneficio Esperado:
37.32 USD
Beneficio medio:
998.86 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-194.68 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
31 (-5 356.97 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-6 230.49 USD (30)
Crecimiento al mes:
-34.36%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3 082.39 USD
Máxima:
8 540.94 USD (32.25%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
71.40% (8 540.94 USD)
De fondos:
9.97% (430.18 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NDX100.i 427
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NDX100.i 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NDX100.i 388K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2 441.76 USD
Peor transacción: -646 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 30
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +6 731.73 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -5 356.97 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "EightcapLtd-Real-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

DAQ Trader = Data Acquisition Trader.  Using data analytics and AI, I am on the constant search for the best conditions to trade in. 

I have been working on this system for 2 years and am constantly improving it as new data is analyzed.

This signal will adapt to the changes and improve based on my research. 

No Grid or Martingale, just good Risk Management.

No Micro TP/SL, so it will work with normal slippage from your broker.  

Learn more from https://www.youtube.com/@DAQtrader

2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 20:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 17:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 06:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 12:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 10:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 14:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 10:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 10:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 10:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
