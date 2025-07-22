SignalsSections
Tomasz Agacinski

DAQ Trader 1

Tomasz Agacinski
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 95%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
425
Profit Trades:
83 (19.52%)
Loss Trades:
342 (80.47%)
Best trade:
2 441.76 USD
Worst trade:
-645.79 USD
Gross Profit:
82 905.52 USD (1 812 944 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66 665.86 USD (1 419 698 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (6 731.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 898.79 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
20.24%
Max deposit load:
56.16%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.90
Long Trades:
235 (55.29%)
Short Trades:
190 (44.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
38.21 USD
Average Profit:
998.86 USD
Average Loss:
-194.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-5 356.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 230.49 USD (30)
Monthly growth:
-16.48%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 082.39 USD
Maximal:
8 540.94 USD (32.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.40% (8 540.94 USD)
By Equity:
9.97% (430.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX100.i 425
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX100.i 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX100.i 393K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 441.76 USD
Worst trade: -646 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 30
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 731.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 356.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

DAQ Trader = Data Acquisition Trader.  Using data analytics and AI, I am on the constant search for the best conditions to trade in. 

I have been working on this system for 2 years and am constantly improving it as new data is analyzed.

This signal will adapt to the changes and improve based on my research. 

No Grid or Martingale, just good Risk Management.

No Micro TP/SL, so it will work with normal slippage from your broker.  

Learn more from https://www.youtube.com/@DAQtrader

2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 17:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 06:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 12:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 10:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 14:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 10:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 10:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 10:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
