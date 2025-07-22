- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX100.i
|427
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX100.i
|16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX100.i
|388K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
DAQ Trader = Data Acquisition Trader. Using data analytics and AI, I am on the constant search for the best conditions to trade in.
I have been working on this system for 2 years and am constantly improving it as new data is analyzed.
This signal will adapt to the changes and improve based on my research.
No Grid or Martingale, just good Risk Management.
No Micro TP/SL, so it will work with normal slippage from your broker.
Learn more from https://www.youtube.com/@DAQtrader
