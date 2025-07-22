SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / DAQ Trader 1
Tomasz Agacinski

DAQ Trader 1

Tomasz Agacinski
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
35 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 91%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
427
Gewinntrades:
83 (19.43%)
Verlusttrades:
344 (80.56%)
Bester Trade:
2 441.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-645.79 USD
Bruttoprofit:
82 905.52 USD (1 812 944 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-66 969.10 USD (1 424 752 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (6 731.73 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
7 898.79 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
20.24%
Max deposit load:
56.16%
Letzter Trade:
4 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.87
Long-Positionen:
237 (55.50%)
Short-Positionen:
190 (44.50%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.24
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
37.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
998.86 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-194.68 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
31 (-5 356.97 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-6 230.49 USD (30)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-34.36%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3 082.39 USD
Maximaler:
8 540.94 USD (32.25%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
71.40% (8 540.94 USD)
Kapital:
9.97% (430.18 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NDX100.i 427
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX100.i 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX100.i 388K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2 441.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -646 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 30
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +6 731.73 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -5 356.97 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "EightcapLtd-Real-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

DAQ Trader = Data Acquisition Trader.  Using data analytics and AI, I am on the constant search for the best conditions to trade in. 

I have been working on this system for 2 years and am constantly improving it as new data is analyzed.

This signal will adapt to the changes and improve based on my research. 

No Grid or Martingale, just good Risk Management.

No Micro TP/SL, so it will work with normal slippage from your broker.  

Learn more from https://www.youtube.com/@DAQtrader

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 20:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 17:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 06:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 12:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 10:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 14:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 10:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 10:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 10:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
