Ngo Thanh Minh

Gold pro

Ngo Thanh Minh
6 comentários
Confiabilidade
44 semanas
33 / 93K USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 4 337%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
924
Negociações com lucro:
723 (78.24%)
Negociações com perda:
201 (21.75%)
Melhor negociação:
30.76 USD
Pior negociação:
-26.90 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 998.18 USD (199 538 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 084.01 USD (104 249 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
21 (42.60 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
116.25 USD (19)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.24
Atividade de negociação:
4.03%
Depósito máximo carregado:
117.29%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
47 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
9.23
Negociações longas:
404 (43.72%)
Negociações curtas:
520 (56.28%)
Fator de lucro:
1.84
Valor esperado:
0.99 USD
Lucro médio:
2.76 USD
Perda média:
-5.39 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
17 (-99.07 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-99.07 USD (17)
Crescimento mensal:
32.23%
Previsão anual:
391.00%
Algotrading:
87%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
51.62% (98.07 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 924
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 914
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 95K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +30.76 USD
Pior negociação: -27 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 19
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 17
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +42.60 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -99.07 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.67 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.93 × 15
Exness-Real33
2.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
2.00 × 1
Axi-US17-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.09 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.30 × 1004
Tradeview-Live
2.45 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.50 × 745
RoboForex-ECN
2.69 × 154
68 mais ...
Classificação Média:
StretegyX
171
StretegyX 2025.11.19 11:13  (modificado 2025.11.19 11:18) 
 

Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.

Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela
357
Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela 2025.11.13 03:35 
 

I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual

Logimator_1171
222
Logimator_1171 2025.11.12 10:06 
 

Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.

De Ping Hu
455
De Ping Hu 2025.10.25 03:44  (modificado 2025.10.30 18:15) 
 

我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购

handycrash
241
handycrash 2025.09.14 07:11 
 

Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.

Ivan Nauros
182
Ivan Nauros 2025.08.13 18:30 
 

Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(

2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 11:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 12:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 23:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 00:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 03:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 00:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 12:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.27 10:31
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.09 19:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 06:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 00:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Gold pro
30 USD por mês
4 337%
33
93K
USD
260
USD
44
87%
924
78%
4%
1.84
0.99
USD
52%
1:500
