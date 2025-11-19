A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live22 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.00 × 3 Coinexx-Demo 0.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 3 0.00 × 1 SwitchMarkets-Real 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live02 0.00 × 2 ECMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real9 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real17 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.67 × 18 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.93 × 15 Exness-Real33 2.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live12 2.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live12 2.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live19 2.00 × 1 Axi-US17-Live 2.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live22 2.09 × 66 ICMarketsSC-Live25 2.30 × 1004 Tradeview-Live 2.45 × 40 ICMarketsSC-Live24 2.50 × 745 RoboForex-ECN 2.69 × 154 68 mais ...