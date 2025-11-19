- Crescimento
Negociações:
924
Negociações com lucro:
723 (78.24%)
Negociações com perda:
201 (21.75%)
Melhor negociação:
30.76 USD
Pior negociação:
-26.90 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 998.18 USD (199 538 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 084.01 USD (104 249 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
21 (42.60 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
116.25 USD (19)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.24
Atividade de negociação:
4.03%
Depósito máximo carregado:
117.29%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
47 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
9.23
Negociações longas:
404 (43.72%)
Negociações curtas:
520 (56.28%)
Fator de lucro:
1.84
Valor esperado:
0.99 USD
Lucro médio:
2.76 USD
Perda média:
-5.39 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
17 (-99.07 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-99.07 USD (17)
Crescimento mensal:
32.23%
Previsão anual:
391.00%
Algotrading:
87%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
51.62% (98.07 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|924
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|914
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|95K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +30.76 USD
Pior negociação: -27 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 19
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 17
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +42.60 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -99.07 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.93 × 15
|
Exness-Real33
|2.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US17-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.09 × 66
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.30 × 1004
|
Tradeview-Live
|2.45 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.50 × 745
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.69 × 154
68 mais ...
Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.
I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual
Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.
我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购
Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.
Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(