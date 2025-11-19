- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
924
Gewinntrades:
723 (78.24%)
Verlusttrades:
201 (21.75%)
Bester Trade:
30.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-26.90 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 998.18 USD (199 538 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 084.01 USD (104 249 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
21 (42.60 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
116.25 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading-Aktivität:
4.03%
Max deposit load:
117.29%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
47 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
9.23
Long-Positionen:
404 (43.72%)
Short-Positionen:
520 (56.28%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.84
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.99 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.76 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.39 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
17 (-99.07 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-99.07 USD (17)
Wachstum pro Monat :
32.23%
Jahresprognose:
391.00%
Algo-Trading:
87%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
Kapital:
51.62% (98.07 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|924
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|914
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|95K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +30.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 19
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 17
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +42.60 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -99.07 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live33" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.93 × 15
|
Exness-Real33
|2.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US17-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.09 × 66
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.30 × 1004
|
Tradeview-Live
|2.45 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.50 × 745
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.69 × 154
noch 68 ...Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
4 337%
33
82K
USD
USD
260
USD
USD
44
87%
924
78%
4%
1.84
0.99
USD
USD
52%
1:500
Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.
I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual
Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.
我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购
Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.
Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(