Ngo Thanh Minh

Gold pro

Ngo Thanh Minh
6 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
44 Wochen
33 / 82K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 4 337%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
924
Gewinntrades:
723 (78.24%)
Verlusttrades:
201 (21.75%)
Bester Trade:
30.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-26.90 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 998.18 USD (199 538 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 084.01 USD (104 249 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
21 (42.60 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
116.25 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading-Aktivität:
4.03%
Max deposit load:
117.29%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
47 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
9.23
Long-Positionen:
404 (43.72%)
Short-Positionen:
520 (56.28%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.84
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.99 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.76 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.39 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
17 (-99.07 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-99.07 USD (17)
Wachstum pro Monat :
32.23%
Jahresprognose:
391.00%
Algo-Trading:
87%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
Kapital:
51.62% (98.07 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 924
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 914
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 95K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +30.76 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 19
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 17
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +42.60 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -99.07 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live33" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.67 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.93 × 15
Exness-Real33
2.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
2.00 × 1
Axi-US17-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.09 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.30 × 1004
Tradeview-Live
2.45 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.50 × 745
RoboForex-ECN
2.69 × 154
noch 68 ...
Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
StretegyX
171
StretegyX 2025.11.19 11:13  (geändert 2025.11.19 11:18) 
 

Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.

Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela
357
Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela 2025.11.13 03:35 
 

I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual

Logimator_1171
222
Logimator_1171 2025.11.12 10:06 
 

Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.

De Ping Hu
455
De Ping Hu 2025.10.25 03:44  (geändert 2025.10.30 18:15) 
 

我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购

handycrash
241
handycrash 2025.09.14 07:11 
 

Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.

Ivan Nauros
182
Ivan Nauros 2025.08.13 18:30 
 

Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(

2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 11:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 12:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 23:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 00:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 03:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 00:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 12:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.27 10:31
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.09 19:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 06:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 00:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Gold pro
30 USD pro Monat
4 337%
33
82K
USD
260
USD
44
87%
924
78%
4%
1.84
0.99
USD
52%
1:500
Kopieren

