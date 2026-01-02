- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
959
이익 거래:
742 (77.37%)
손실 거래:
217 (22.63%)
최고의 거래:
30.76 USD
최악의 거래:
-26.90 USD
총 수익:
2 142.18 USD (214 043 pips)
총 손실:
-1 198.04 USD (115 547 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
21 (42.60 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
116.25 USD (19)
샤프 비율:
0.23
거래 활동:
4.03%
최대 입금량:
117.29%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
33
평균 유지 시간:
47 분
회복 요인:
9.53
롱(주식매수):
414 (43.17%)
숏(주식차입매도):
545 (56.83%)
수익 요인:
1.79
기대수익:
0.98 USD
평균 이익:
2.89 USD
평균 손실:
-5.52 USD
연속 최대 손실:
17 (-99.07 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-99.07 USD (17)
월별 성장률:
50.63%
연간 예측:
614.31%
Algo 트레이딩:
87%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
자본금별:
51.62% (98.07 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|959
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|944
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|99K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +30.76 USD
최악의 거래: -27 USD
연속 최대 이익: 19
연속 최대 손실: 17
연속 최대 이익: +42.60 USD
연속 최대 손실: -99.07 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live33"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.93 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|1.98 × 98
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.00 × 5
|
Axi-US17-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.04 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.30 × 1004
|
Tradeview-Live
|2.45 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.53 × 745
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.63 × 32
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.69 × 154
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.89 × 18
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
4 987%
43
100K
USD
USD
225
USD
USD
46
87%
959
77%
4%
1.78
0.98
USD
USD
52%
1:500
The system is too risky for large investments. On the other hand, small investments aren’t enough to cover the costs.
sachez que sur ce site, 99% des signaux "brûlent" leur compte.
J'ai suivi 47 signaux sur ce site depuis 2018, tous ont disparus.
N'espérez pas gagner beaucoup d'argent, les traders font cela pour avoir l'argent des abonnements.
Qualité de ce signal: les positions sont clôturées tout les jours, pas de positions perdantes qui trainent des semaines ou des mois. trades réguliers, régulièrement positif.
Défaut de ce signal: parfois beaucoup de positions ouvertes en même temps, avec les marges, il m'est arrivé 2 fois d'être près de brûler mon compte(-80%). les slippage et différence de spreads font que je gagne moins que le signal (60%)
Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.
I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual
Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.
我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购
Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.
Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(