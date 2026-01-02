시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Gold pro
Ngo Thanh Minh

Gold pro

Ngo Thanh Minh
8 리뷰
안정성
46
43 / 100K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 4 987%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
959
이익 거래:
742 (77.37%)
손실 거래:
217 (22.63%)
최고의 거래:
30.76 USD
최악의 거래:
-26.90 USD
총 수익:
2 142.18 USD (214 043 pips)
총 손실:
-1 198.04 USD (115 547 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
21 (42.60 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
116.25 USD (19)
샤프 비율:
0.23
거래 활동:
4.03%
최대 입금량:
117.29%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
33
평균 유지 시간:
47 분
회복 요인:
9.53
롱(주식매수):
414 (43.17%)
숏(주식차입매도):
545 (56.83%)
수익 요인:
1.79
기대수익:
0.98 USD
평균 이익:
2.89 USD
평균 손실:
-5.52 USD
연속 최대 손실:
17 (-99.07 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-99.07 USD (17)
월별 성장률:
50.63%
연간 예측:
614.31%
Algo 트레이딩:
87%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
자본금별:
51.62% (98.07 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 959
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 944
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 99K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +30.76 USD
최악의 거래: -27 USD
연속 최대 이익: 19
연속 최대 손실: 17
연속 최대 이익: +42.60 USD
연속 최대 손실: -99.07 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live33"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.93 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.98 × 98
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.00 × 5
Axi-US17-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.04 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.30 × 1004
Tradeview-Live
2.45 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.53 × 745
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.63 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
2.69 × 154
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.89 × 18
77 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
평균 평점:
Nguyen Thi Ha Vi
158
Nguyen Thi Ha Vi 2026.01.02 23:31  (수정됨 2026.01.02 23:33) 
 

The system is too risky for large investments. On the other hand, small investments aren’t enough to cover the costs.

badadia01
1365
badadia01 2025.12.29 11:39 
 

sachez que sur ce site, 99% des signaux "brûlent" leur compte.

J'ai suivi 47 signaux sur ce site depuis 2018, tous ont disparus.

N'espérez pas gagner beaucoup d'argent, les traders font cela pour avoir l'argent des abonnements.

Qualité de ce signal: les positions sont clôturées tout les jours, pas de positions perdantes qui trainent des semaines ou des mois. trades réguliers, régulièrement positif.

Défaut de ce signal: parfois beaucoup de positions ouvertes en même temps, avec les marges, il m'est arrivé 2 fois d'être près de brûler mon compte(-80%). les slippage et différence de spreads font que je gagne moins que le signal (60%)

StretegyX
171
StretegyX 2025.11.19 11:13  (수정됨 2025.11.19 11:18) 
 

Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.

Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela
397
Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela 2025.11.13 03:35 
 

I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual

Logimator_1171
222
Logimator_1171 2025.11.12 10:06 
 

Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.

De Ping Hu
455
De Ping Hu 2025.10.25 03:44  (수정됨 2025.10.30 18:15) 
 

我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购

handycrash
242
handycrash 2025.09.14 07:11 
 

Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.

Ivan Nauros
183
Ivan Nauros 2025.08.13 18:30 
 

Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(

2026.01.06 06:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 04:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 12:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 11:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.03 03:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 04:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 02:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 11:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 12:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 23:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 00:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 03:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 00:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Gold pro
월별 30 USD
4 987%
43
100K
USD
225
USD
46
87%
959
77%
4%
1.78
0.98
USD
52%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.