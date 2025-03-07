- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 918
Transacciones Rentables:
2 213 (56.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 705 (43.52%)
Mejor transacción:
518.91 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 602.21 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
41 158.34 USD (18 712 153 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-29 653.71 USD (15 988 669 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (392.01 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 230.31 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
75.68%
Carga máxima del depósito:
485.32%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
67
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.58
Transacciones Largas:
1 628 (41.55%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 290 (58.45%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.39
Beneficio Esperado:
2.94 USD
Beneficio medio:
18.60 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-17.39 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
25 (-1 656.30 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 787.14 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.89%
Pronóstico anual:
130.12%
Trading algorítmico:
7%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
3 217.06 USD (21.38%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
73.06% (2 340.30 USD)
De fondos:
91.44% (3 908.72 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|747
|BTCUSD
|660
|XAUUSD
|502
|DOGEUSD
|374
|EURJPY
|228
|GBPUSD
|177
|GBPAUD
|150
|EURUSD
|148
|GBPJPY
|127
|USDJPY
|111
|EURAUD
|101
|AUDUSD
|96
|AUDJPY
|70
|USDCAD
|54
|GBPCHF
|53
|ETHUSD
|38
|EURCAD
|37
|CHFJPY
|36
|NZDUSD
|31
|EURCHF
|24
|XAGUSD
|22
|NZDJPY
|21
|US30
|19
|AUDCAD
|18
|XTIUSD
|17
|JPN225
|15
|USDCHF
|14
|AUDCHF
|12
|CADJPY
|10
|BCHUSD
|2
|ADAUSD
|2
|XBRUSD
|1
|TRXUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|NAS100
|4.7K
|BTCUSD
|1.5K
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|DOGEUSD
|2.3K
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|360
|GBPAUD
|127
|EURUSD
|142
|GBPJPY
|322
|USDJPY
|288
|EURAUD
|-2.9K
|AUDUSD
|-106
|AUDJPY
|187
|USDCAD
|357
|GBPCHF
|251
|ETHUSD
|-23
|EURCAD
|49
|CHFJPY
|11
|NZDUSD
|83
|EURCHF
|6
|XAGUSD
|79
|NZDJPY
|69
|US30
|25
|AUDCAD
|4
|XTIUSD
|-16
|JPN225
|-6
|USDCHF
|76
|AUDCHF
|-24
|CADJPY
|-15
|BCHUSD
|-2
|ADAUSD
|1
|XBRUSD
|-7
|TRXUSD
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|NAS100
|2.3K
|BTCUSD
|2.6M
|XAUUSD
|110K
|DOGEUSD
|65K
|EURJPY
|3.9K
|GBPUSD
|-535
|GBPAUD
|-9.7K
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|GBPJPY
|5.1K
|USDJPY
|3.9K
|EURAUD
|-34K
|AUDUSD
|-1.1K
|AUDJPY
|4.8K
|USDCAD
|2.8K
|GBPCHF
|2.1K
|ETHUSD
|-31K
|EURCAD
|617
|CHFJPY
|2.2K
|NZDUSD
|957
|EURCHF
|299
|XAGUSD
|1.6K
|NZDJPY
|2.2K
|US30
|420
|AUDCAD
|109
|XTIUSD
|-267
|JPN225
|-558
|USDCHF
|1.5K
|AUDCHF
|-392
|CADJPY
|-598
|BCHUSD
|-1.7K
|ADAUSD
|154
|XBRUSD
|-65
|TRXUSD
|-28
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +518.91 USD
Peor transacción: -1 602 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +392.01 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 656.30 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "OctaFX-Real10" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 38
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.10 × 162
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.11 × 145
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.19 × 36
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.25 × 8
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.35 × 366
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 119
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.41 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.41 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.41 × 68
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.43 × 469
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.49 × 41
|
Exness-Real14
|0.50 × 12
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.52 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.55 × 347
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.57 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.63 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.68 × 93
|
Exness-Real17
|0.69 × 16
otros 73...
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
30 USD al mes
1 003%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
76
7%
3 918
56%
76%
1.38
2.94
USD
USD
91%
1:500
Stop adding positions against the trend and open a long order to hedge.
When you find a mistake, you open a position along the trend. Now you have more than 50% return.
The signal provider has withdrawn all the money from its second account with the CAPUNG signal and is therefore inactive. However, it does not refund the subscription fee to the subscribers.