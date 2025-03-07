SeñalesSecciones
Hendry Sugianto

MY CAPUNG

Hendry Sugianto
2 comentarios
Fiabilidad
76 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 1 003%
OctaFX-Real10
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 918
Transacciones Rentables:
2 213 (56.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 705 (43.52%)
Mejor transacción:
518.91 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 602.21 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
41 158.34 USD (18 712 153 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-29 653.71 USD (15 988 669 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (392.01 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 230.31 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
75.68%
Carga máxima del depósito:
485.32%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
67
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.58
Transacciones Largas:
1 628 (41.55%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 290 (58.45%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.39
Beneficio Esperado:
2.94 USD
Beneficio medio:
18.60 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-17.39 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
25 (-1 656.30 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 787.14 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.89%
Pronóstico anual:
130.12%
Trading algorítmico:
7%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
3 217.06 USD (21.38%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
73.06% (2 340.30 USD)
De fondos:
91.44% (3 908.72 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NAS100 747
BTCUSD 660
XAUUSD 502
DOGEUSD 374
EURJPY 228
GBPUSD 177
GBPAUD 150
EURUSD 148
GBPJPY 127
USDJPY 111
EURAUD 101
AUDUSD 96
AUDJPY 70
USDCAD 54
GBPCHF 53
ETHUSD 38
EURCAD 37
CHFJPY 36
NZDUSD 31
EURCHF 24
XAGUSD 22
NZDJPY 21
US30 19
AUDCAD 18
XTIUSD 17
JPN225 15
USDCHF 14
AUDCHF 12
CADJPY 10
BCHUSD 2
ADAUSD 2
XBRUSD 1
TRXUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NAS100 4.7K
BTCUSD 1.5K
XAUUSD 2.5K
DOGEUSD 2.3K
EURJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD 360
GBPAUD 127
EURUSD 142
GBPJPY 322
USDJPY 288
EURAUD -2.9K
AUDUSD -106
AUDJPY 187
USDCAD 357
GBPCHF 251
ETHUSD -23
EURCAD 49
CHFJPY 11
NZDUSD 83
EURCHF 6
XAGUSD 79
NZDJPY 69
US30 25
AUDCAD 4
XTIUSD -16
JPN225 -6
USDCHF 76
AUDCHF -24
CADJPY -15
BCHUSD -2
ADAUSD 1
XBRUSD -7
TRXUSD 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NAS100 2.3K
BTCUSD 2.6M
XAUUSD 110K
DOGEUSD 65K
EURJPY 3.9K
GBPUSD -535
GBPAUD -9.7K
EURUSD -2.9K
GBPJPY 5.1K
USDJPY 3.9K
EURAUD -34K
AUDUSD -1.1K
AUDJPY 4.8K
USDCAD 2.8K
GBPCHF 2.1K
ETHUSD -31K
EURCAD 617
CHFJPY 2.2K
NZDUSD 957
EURCHF 299
XAGUSD 1.6K
NZDJPY 2.2K
US30 420
AUDCAD 109
XTIUSD -267
JPN225 -558
USDCHF 1.5K
AUDCHF -392
CADJPY -598
BCHUSD -1.7K
ADAUSD 154
XBRUSD -65
TRXUSD -28
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +518.91 USD
Peor transacción: -1 602 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +392.01 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 656.30 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "OctaFX-Real10" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 38
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.10 × 162
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.11 × 145
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.19 × 36
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.25 × 8
OctaFX-Real9
0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.35 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.39 × 119
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.41 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.41 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.41 × 68
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.43 × 469
Tickmill-Live09
0.49 × 41
Exness-Real14
0.50 × 12
OctaFX-Real10
0.52 × 111
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.55 × 347
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.57 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.63 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.67 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.68 × 93
Exness-Real17
0.69 × 16
otros 73...
Evaluación media:
jason.wong
33
jason.wong 2025.03.07 09:18  (modificado 2025.03.07 09:23) 
 

Stop adding positions against the trend and open a long order to hedge.

When you find a mistake, you open a position along the trend. Now you have more than 50% return.

babyschimmerlos
12946
babyschimmerlos 2025.01.28 21:02 
 

The signal provider has withdrawn all the money from its second account with the CAPUNG signal and is therefore inactive. However, it does not refund the subscription fee to the subscribers.

2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 19 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 485 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 08:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 05:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 01:38
High current drawdown in 51% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 00:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 00:38
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 478 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 19:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 20:28
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.86% of days out of 473 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 15:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 14:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 00:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
