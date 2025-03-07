SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MY CAPUNG
Hendry Sugianto

MY CAPUNG

Hendry Sugianto
2 reviews
Reliability
76 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 973%
OctaFX-Real10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 888
Profit Trades:
2 195 (56.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 693 (43.54%)
Best trade:
518.91 USD
Worst trade:
-1 602.21 USD
Gross Profit:
40 952.26 USD (18 707 364 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 505.10 USD (15 983 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (392.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 230.31 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
75.68%
Max deposit load:
485.32%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.56
Long Trades:
1 617 (41.59%)
Short Trades:
2 271 (58.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
2.94 USD
Average Profit:
18.66 USD
Average Loss:
-17.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-1 656.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 787.14 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.42%
Annual Forecast:
-5.10%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 217.06 USD (21.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.06% (2 340.30 USD)
By Equity:
91.44% (3 908.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 747
BTCUSD 660
XAUUSD 496
DOGEUSD 373
EURJPY 228
GBPUSD 177
GBPAUD 150
EURUSD 148
GBPJPY 127
USDJPY 111
EURAUD 99
AUDUSD 96
AUDJPY 70
USDCAD 54
GBPCHF 53
ETHUSD 38
EURCAD 37
CHFJPY 36
NZDUSD 31
EURCHF 24
NZDJPY 21
US30 19
AUDCAD 18
XTIUSD 17
JPN225 15
USDCHF 14
AUDCHF 12
CADJPY 10
BCHUSD 2
ADAUSD 2
XBRUSD 1
TRXUSD 1
XAGUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 4.7K
BTCUSD 1.5K
XAUUSD 2.6K
DOGEUSD 2.3K
EURJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD 360
GBPAUD 127
EURUSD 142
GBPJPY 322
USDJPY 288
EURAUD -2.9K
AUDUSD -106
AUDJPY 187
USDCAD 357
GBPCHF 251
ETHUSD -23
EURCAD 49
CHFJPY 11
NZDUSD 83
EURCHF 6
NZDJPY 69
US30 25
AUDCAD 4
XTIUSD -16
JPN225 -6
USDCHF 76
AUDCHF -24
CADJPY -15
BCHUSD -2
ADAUSD 1
XBRUSD -7
TRXUSD 0
XAGUSD 8
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 2.3K
BTCUSD 2.6M
XAUUSD 111K
DOGEUSD 65K
EURJPY 3.9K
GBPUSD -535
GBPAUD -9.7K
EURUSD -2.9K
GBPJPY 5.1K
USDJPY 3.9K
EURAUD -34K
AUDUSD -1.1K
AUDJPY 4.8K
USDCAD 2.8K
GBPCHF 2.1K
ETHUSD -31K
EURCAD 617
CHFJPY 2.2K
NZDUSD 957
EURCHF 299
NZDJPY 2.2K
US30 420
AUDCAD 109
XTIUSD -267
JPN225 -558
USDCHF 1.5K
AUDCHF -392
CADJPY -598
BCHUSD -1.7K
ADAUSD 154
XBRUSD -65
TRXUSD -28
XAGUSD 155
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +518.91 USD
Worst trade: -1 602 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +392.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 656.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 38
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.10 × 162
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.11 × 145
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.19 × 36
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.25 × 8
OctaFX-Real9
0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.35 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.39 × 119
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.41 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.41 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.41 × 68
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.43 × 469
Tickmill-Live09
0.49 × 41
Exness-Real14
0.50 × 12
OctaFX-Real10
0.52 × 111
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.55 × 347
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.57 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.63 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.67 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.68 × 93
Exness-Real17
0.69 × 16
73 more...
Average rating:
jason.wong
33
jason.wong 2025.03.07 09:18  (modified 2025.03.07 09:23) 
 

Stop adding positions against the trend and open a long order to hedge.

When you find a mistake, you open a position along the trend. Now you have more than 50% return.

babyschimmerlos
12946
babyschimmerlos 2025.01.28 21:02 
 

The signal provider has withdrawn all the money from its second account with the CAPUNG signal and is therefore inactive. However, it does not refund the subscription fee to the subscribers.

2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 19 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 485 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 08:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 05:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 01:38
High current drawdown in 51% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 00:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 00:38
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 478 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 19:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 20:28
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.86% of days out of 473 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 15:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 14:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 00:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MY CAPUNG
30 USD per month
973%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
76
7%
3 888
56%
76%
1.38
2.94
USD
91%
1:500
