- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 888
Profit Trades:
2 195 (56.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 693 (43.54%)
Best trade:
518.91 USD
Worst trade:
-1 602.21 USD
Gross Profit:
40 952.26 USD (18 707 364 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 505.10 USD (15 983 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (392.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 230.31 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
75.68%
Max deposit load:
485.32%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.56
Long Trades:
1 617 (41.59%)
Short Trades:
2 271 (58.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
2.94 USD
Average Profit:
18.66 USD
Average Loss:
-17.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-1 656.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 787.14 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.42%
Annual Forecast:
-5.10%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 217.06 USD (21.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.06% (2 340.30 USD)
By Equity:
91.44% (3 908.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|747
|BTCUSD
|660
|XAUUSD
|496
|DOGEUSD
|373
|EURJPY
|228
|GBPUSD
|177
|GBPAUD
|150
|EURUSD
|148
|GBPJPY
|127
|USDJPY
|111
|EURAUD
|99
|AUDUSD
|96
|AUDJPY
|70
|USDCAD
|54
|GBPCHF
|53
|ETHUSD
|38
|EURCAD
|37
|CHFJPY
|36
|NZDUSD
|31
|EURCHF
|24
|NZDJPY
|21
|US30
|19
|AUDCAD
|18
|XTIUSD
|17
|JPN225
|15
|USDCHF
|14
|AUDCHF
|12
|CADJPY
|10
|BCHUSD
|2
|ADAUSD
|2
|XBRUSD
|1
|TRXUSD
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|4.7K
|BTCUSD
|1.5K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|DOGEUSD
|2.3K
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|360
|GBPAUD
|127
|EURUSD
|142
|GBPJPY
|322
|USDJPY
|288
|EURAUD
|-2.9K
|AUDUSD
|-106
|AUDJPY
|187
|USDCAD
|357
|GBPCHF
|251
|ETHUSD
|-23
|EURCAD
|49
|CHFJPY
|11
|NZDUSD
|83
|EURCHF
|6
|NZDJPY
|69
|US30
|25
|AUDCAD
|4
|XTIUSD
|-16
|JPN225
|-6
|USDCHF
|76
|AUDCHF
|-24
|CADJPY
|-15
|BCHUSD
|-2
|ADAUSD
|1
|XBRUSD
|-7
|TRXUSD
|0
|XAGUSD
|8
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|2.3K
|BTCUSD
|2.6M
|XAUUSD
|111K
|DOGEUSD
|65K
|EURJPY
|3.9K
|GBPUSD
|-535
|GBPAUD
|-9.7K
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|GBPJPY
|5.1K
|USDJPY
|3.9K
|EURAUD
|-34K
|AUDUSD
|-1.1K
|AUDJPY
|4.8K
|USDCAD
|2.8K
|GBPCHF
|2.1K
|ETHUSD
|-31K
|EURCAD
|617
|CHFJPY
|2.2K
|NZDUSD
|957
|EURCHF
|299
|NZDJPY
|2.2K
|US30
|420
|AUDCAD
|109
|XTIUSD
|-267
|JPN225
|-558
|USDCHF
|1.5K
|AUDCHF
|-392
|CADJPY
|-598
|BCHUSD
|-1.7K
|ADAUSD
|154
|XBRUSD
|-65
|TRXUSD
|-28
|XAGUSD
|155
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +518.91 USD
Worst trade: -1 602 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +392.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 656.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 38
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.10 × 162
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.11 × 145
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.19 × 36
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.25 × 8
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.35 × 366
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 119
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.41 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.41 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.41 × 68
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.43 × 469
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.49 × 41
|
Exness-Real14
|0.50 × 12
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.52 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.55 × 347
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.57 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.63 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.68 × 93
|
Exness-Real17
|0.69 × 16
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
973%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
76
7%
3 888
56%
76%
1.38
2.94
USD
USD
91%
1:500
Stop adding positions against the trend and open a long order to hedge.
When you find a mistake, you open a position along the trend. Now you have more than 50% return.
The signal provider has withdrawn all the money from its second account with the CAPUNG signal and is therefore inactive. However, it does not refund the subscription fee to the subscribers.