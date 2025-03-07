- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
3 290
Bénéfice trades:
1 882 (57.20%)
Perte trades:
1 408 (42.80%)
Meilleure transaction:
518.91 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 602.21 USD
Bénéfice brut:
36 955.53 USD (16 759 879 pips)
Perte brute:
-26 114.07 USD (14 507 954 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (392.01 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 230.31 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
75.81%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
485.32%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.37
Longs trades:
1 354 (41.16%)
Courts trades:
1 936 (58.84%)
Facteur de profit:
1.42
Rendement attendu:
3.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
19.64 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.55 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-1 656.30 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 787.14 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
30.62%
Prévision annuelle:
371.55%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 217.06 USD (21.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
73.06% (2 340.30 USD)
Par fonds propres:
91.44% (3 908.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|586
|NAS100
|579
|DOGEUSD
|366
|XAUUSD
|350
|EURJPY
|209
|GBPUSD
|148
|GBPAUD
|140
|EURUSD
|114
|GBPJPY
|93
|USDJPY
|92
|AUDUSD
|86
|EURAUD
|85
|AUDJPY
|66
|USDCAD
|54
|GBPCHF
|53
|ETHUSD
|38
|EURCAD
|37
|CHFJPY
|36
|NZDUSD
|31
|EURCHF
|24
|NZDJPY
|21
|AUDCAD
|18
|XTIUSD
|17
|USDCHF
|14
|AUDCHF
|12
|CADJPY
|10
|US30
|5
|BCHUSD
|2
|ADAUSD
|2
|XBRUSD
|1
|TRXUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1.4K
|NAS100
|4.9K
|DOGEUSD
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|EURJPY
|987
|GBPUSD
|434
|GBPAUD
|148
|EURUSD
|95
|GBPJPY
|318
|USDJPY
|252
|AUDUSD
|-15
|EURAUD
|-2.8K
|AUDJPY
|180
|USDCAD
|357
|GBPCHF
|251
|ETHUSD
|-23
|EURCAD
|49
|CHFJPY
|11
|NZDUSD
|83
|EURCHF
|6
|NZDJPY
|69
|AUDCAD
|4
|XTIUSD
|-16
|USDCHF
|76
|AUDCHF
|-24
|CADJPY
|-15
|US30
|1
|BCHUSD
|-2
|ADAUSD
|1
|XBRUSD
|-7
|TRXUSD
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|2.1M
|NAS100
|53K
|DOGEUSD
|66K
|XAUUSD
|67K
|EURJPY
|3.3K
|GBPUSD
|884
|GBPAUD
|-7.5K
|EURUSD
|-3.2K
|GBPJPY
|5.1K
|USDJPY
|2K
|AUDUSD
|-35
|EURAUD
|-33K
|AUDJPY
|4.6K
|USDCAD
|2.8K
|GBPCHF
|2.1K
|ETHUSD
|-31K
|EURCAD
|617
|CHFJPY
|2.2K
|NZDUSD
|957
|EURCHF
|299
|NZDJPY
|2.2K
|AUDCAD
|109
|XTIUSD
|-267
|USDCHF
|1.5K
|AUDCHF
|-392
|CADJPY
|-598
|US30
|68
|BCHUSD
|-1.7K
|ADAUSD
|154
|XBRUSD
|-65
|TRXUSD
|-28
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +518.91 USD
Pire transaction: -1 602 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +392.01 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 656.30 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 38
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.10 × 162
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.11 × 145
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.19 × 36
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.25 × 8
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.35 × 421
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.35 × 366
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 119
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.41 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.41 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.41 × 68
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.49 × 41
|
Exness-Real14
|0.50 × 12
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.52 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.55 × 347
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.57 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.63 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.68 × 93
|
Exness-Real17
|0.69 × 16
73 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
725%
1
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
64
0%
3 290
57%
76%
1.41
3.30
USD
USD
91%
1:500
Stop adding positions against the trend and open a long order to hedge.
When you find a mistake, you open a position along the trend. Now you have more than 50% return.
The signal provider has withdrawn all the money from its second account with the CAPUNG signal and is therefore inactive. However, it does not refund the subscription fee to the subscribers.