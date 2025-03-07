SignauxSections
Hendry Sugianto

MY CAPUNG

Hendry Sugianto
2 avis
Fiabilité
64 semaines
1 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 725%
OctaFX-Real10
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 290
Bénéfice trades:
1 882 (57.20%)
Perte trades:
1 408 (42.80%)
Meilleure transaction:
518.91 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 602.21 USD
Bénéfice brut:
36 955.53 USD (16 759 879 pips)
Perte brute:
-26 114.07 USD (14 507 954 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (392.01 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 230.31 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
75.81%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
485.32%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.37
Longs trades:
1 354 (41.16%)
Courts trades:
1 936 (58.84%)
Facteur de profit:
1.42
Rendement attendu:
3.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
19.64 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.55 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-1 656.30 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 787.14 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
30.62%
Prévision annuelle:
371.55%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 217.06 USD (21.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
73.06% (2 340.30 USD)
Par fonds propres:
91.44% (3 908.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 586
NAS100 579
DOGEUSD 366
XAUUSD 350
EURJPY 209
GBPUSD 148
GBPAUD 140
EURUSD 114
GBPJPY 93
USDJPY 92
AUDUSD 86
EURAUD 85
AUDJPY 66
USDCAD 54
GBPCHF 53
ETHUSD 38
EURCAD 37
CHFJPY 36
NZDUSD 31
EURCHF 24
NZDJPY 21
AUDCAD 18
XTIUSD 17
USDCHF 14
AUDCHF 12
CADJPY 10
US30 5
BCHUSD 2
ADAUSD 2
XBRUSD 1
TRXUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.4K
NAS100 4.9K
DOGEUSD 2.3K
XAUUSD 1.8K
EURJPY 987
GBPUSD 434
GBPAUD 148
EURUSD 95
GBPJPY 318
USDJPY 252
AUDUSD -15
EURAUD -2.8K
AUDJPY 180
USDCAD 357
GBPCHF 251
ETHUSD -23
EURCAD 49
CHFJPY 11
NZDUSD 83
EURCHF 6
NZDJPY 69
AUDCAD 4
XTIUSD -16
USDCHF 76
AUDCHF -24
CADJPY -15
US30 1
BCHUSD -2
ADAUSD 1
XBRUSD -7
TRXUSD 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 2.1M
NAS100 53K
DOGEUSD 66K
XAUUSD 67K
EURJPY 3.3K
GBPUSD 884
GBPAUD -7.5K
EURUSD -3.2K
GBPJPY 5.1K
USDJPY 2K
AUDUSD -35
EURAUD -33K
AUDJPY 4.6K
USDCAD 2.8K
GBPCHF 2.1K
ETHUSD -31K
EURCAD 617
CHFJPY 2.2K
NZDUSD 957
EURCHF 299
NZDJPY 2.2K
AUDCAD 109
XTIUSD -267
USDCHF 1.5K
AUDCHF -392
CADJPY -598
US30 68
BCHUSD -1.7K
ADAUSD 154
XBRUSD -65
TRXUSD -28
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +518.91 USD
Pire transaction: -1 602 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +392.01 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 656.30 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 38
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.10 × 162
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.11 × 145
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.19 × 36
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.25 × 8
OctaFX-Real9
0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.35 × 421
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.35 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.39 × 119
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.41 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.41 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.41 × 68
Tickmill-Live09
0.49 × 41
Exness-Real14
0.50 × 12
OctaFX-Real10
0.52 × 111
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.55 × 347
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.57 × 70
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.63 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.67 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.68 × 93
Exness-Real17
0.69 × 16
Note moyenne:
jason.wong
33
jason.wong 2025.03.07 09:18  (modifié 2025.03.07 09:23) 
 

Stop adding positions against the trend and open a long order to hedge.

When you find a mistake, you open a position along the trend. Now you have more than 50% return.

babyschimmerlos
12581
babyschimmerlos 2025.01.28 21:02 
 

The signal provider has withdrawn all the money from its second account with the CAPUNG signal and is therefore inactive. However, it does not refund the subscription fee to the subscribers.

2025.10.05 14:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 03:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 19:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 09:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 06:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.13 17:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 16:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 12:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 16:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 15:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 12:53
High current drawdown in 65% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 07:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 06:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.02 07:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 07:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 22:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 22:26
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 352 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.01 16:13
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 15:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MY CAPUNG
30 USD par mois
725%
1
0
USD
2K
USD
64
0%
3 290
57%
76%
1.41
3.30
USD
91%
1:500
Copier

