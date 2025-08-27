SeñalesSecciones
Wei Chen

TP TRADER

Wei Chen
4 comentarios
Fiabilidad
315 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 200 USD al mes
incremento desde 2019 1 068%
CPTMarkets-Live01
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
13 692
Transacciones Rentables:
6 506 (47.51%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 186 (52.48%)
Mejor transacción:
1 071.36 USD
Peor transacción:
-440.64 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
266 716.49 USD (1 532 934 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-186 539.47 USD (1 441 225 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
63 (2 202.81 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 589.08 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
7.45%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.98%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
22.14
Transacciones Largas:
6 807 (49.72%)
Transacciones Cortas:
6 885 (50.28%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.43
Beneficio Esperado:
5.86 USD
Beneficio medio:
41.00 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-25.96 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
121 (-382.82 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 769.77 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.39%
Pronóstico anual:
127.57%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 105.28 USD
Máxima:
3 621.46 USD (8.92%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.06% (2 094.24 USD)
De fondos:
1.99% (807.84 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 4686
XAUUSD 3949
GBPUSD 1876
USDJPY 1133
AUDUSD 639
EURJPY 576
USDCHF 483
EURAUD 255
EURCAD 94
BTCUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 13K
XAUUSD 56K
GBPUSD 3.4K
USDJPY 9.7K
AUDUSD -785
EURJPY 166
USDCHF -394
EURAUD -658
EURCAD -87
BTCUSD 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD -11K
XAUUSD 167K
GBPUSD 3.8K
USDJPY 24K
AUDUSD -64K
EURJPY 45K
USDCHF -23K
EURAUD -42K
EURCAD -6.3K
BTCUSD 15
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 071.36 USD
Peor transacción: -441 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2 202.81 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -382.82 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CPTMarkets-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live08
1.46 × 39
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.89 × 38
ICTrading-Live29
2.25 × 4
Valutrades-Real-HK
2.35 × 23
Tickmill-Live09
2.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.74 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.75 × 4
xChief-Demo
3.33 × 48
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
3.33 × 30
DooPrime-Live 4
3.67 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
4.40 × 5
Exness-Real33
4.78 × 9
TitanFX-06
5.00 × 33
RoboForex-ProCent-6
5.25 × 4
Capital.com-Real
6.00 × 10
Axi-US888-Live
6.25 × 4
Darwinex-Live
6.33 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
6.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live04
7.02 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.33 × 3
Exness-Real
7.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
7.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
8.39 × 123
otros 11...
Evaluación media:
Saleh Alghanem
1425
Saleh Alghanem 2025.08.27 08:54  (modificado 2025.08.27 08:54) 
 

يستخدم وسيط لا يوجد فيه انزلاق في السعر شاهدوا سعر وقف الخسارة والسعر الفعلي لخروجه من الصفقه لايوجد اختلاف ولو نقطه واحد وهذا يدعوا للاستغراب ، مستحيل كل صفقاته متطابقه مع الاوامر المعلقه ولم يكن هناك اي انزلاق ! الخلاصه هو يستخدم وسيط غير موثوق ولهذا تجد انه يربح غالبا ولا اعلم لماذا عارض اشاراته للناس وبهذا السعر

Robert Carmona
384
Robert Carmona 2025.08.19 12:12 
 

If you copy this signal, your account will lose money, while the signal provider makes money due to slippage. My first month the signal provider made over 4% and my account lost 2% and I was with IC Markets, a fast ECN broker, so unfortunately not the best strategy for copy trading.

Ng Siu Kwai
646
Ng Siu Kwai 2025.07.17 03:34 
 

Breakout Stragtegy too short and Signal is profit, but following account lost due to difference brokers quote and slippage.

Sam Loc
123
Sam Loc 2025.06.26 04:28 
 

is 60% growth Too much woooww?

You would have grown by 5-15% at most.

We can work with you on small accounts.

2023.04.22 12:39
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 1220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
