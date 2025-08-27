- Incremento
Total de Trades:
13 692
Transacciones Rentables:
6 506 (47.51%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 186 (52.48%)
Mejor transacción:
1 071.36 USD
Peor transacción:
-440.64 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
266 716.49 USD (1 532 934 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-186 539.47 USD (1 441 225 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
63 (2 202.81 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 589.08 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
7.45%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.98%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
22.14
Transacciones Largas:
6 807 (49.72%)
Transacciones Cortas:
6 885 (50.28%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.43
Beneficio Esperado:
5.86 USD
Beneficio medio:
41.00 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-25.96 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
121 (-382.82 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 769.77 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.39%
Pronóstico anual:
127.57%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 105.28 USD
Máxima:
3 621.46 USD (8.92%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
19.06% (2 094.24 USD)
De fondos:
1.99% (807.84 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|4686
|XAUUSD
|3949
|GBPUSD
|1876
|USDJPY
|1133
|AUDUSD
|639
|EURJPY
|576
|USDCHF
|483
|EURAUD
|255
|EURCAD
|94
|BTCUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|13K
|XAUUSD
|56K
|GBPUSD
|3.4K
|USDJPY
|9.7K
|AUDUSD
|-785
|EURJPY
|166
|USDCHF
|-394
|EURAUD
|-658
|EURCAD
|-87
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|-11K
|XAUUSD
|167K
|GBPUSD
|3.8K
|USDJPY
|24K
|AUDUSD
|-64K
|EURJPY
|45K
|USDCHF
|-23K
|EURAUD
|-42K
|EURCAD
|-6.3K
|BTCUSD
|15
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 071.36 USD
Peor transacción: -441 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2 202.81 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -382.82 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CPTMarkets-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.25 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.46 × 39
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.89 × 38
|
ICTrading-Live29
|2.25 × 4
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|2.35 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live09
|2.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|2.74 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.75 × 4
|
xChief-Demo
|3.33 × 48
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|3.33 × 30
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|3.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|4.40 × 5
|
Exness-Real33
|4.78 × 9
|
TitanFX-06
|5.00 × 33
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|5.25 × 4
|
Capital.com-Real
|6.00 × 10
|
Axi-US888-Live
|6.25 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|6.33 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|6.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live04
|7.02 × 56
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|7.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|7.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|8.39 × 123
يستخدم وسيط لا يوجد فيه انزلاق في السعر شاهدوا سعر وقف الخسارة والسعر الفعلي لخروجه من الصفقه لايوجد اختلاف ولو نقطه واحد وهذا يدعوا للاستغراب ، مستحيل كل صفقاته متطابقه مع الاوامر المعلقه ولم يكن هناك اي انزلاق ! الخلاصه هو يستخدم وسيط غير موثوق ولهذا تجد انه يربح غالبا ولا اعلم لماذا عارض اشاراته للناس وبهذا السعر
If you copy this signal, your account will lose money, while the signal provider makes money due to slippage. My first month the signal provider made over 4% and my account lost 2% and I was with IC Markets, a fast ECN broker, so unfortunately not the best strategy for copy trading.
Breakout Stragtegy too short and Signal is profit, but following account lost due to difference brokers quote and slippage.
is 60% growth Too much woooww?
You would have grown by 5-15% at most.
We can work with you on small accounts.