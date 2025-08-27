SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / AM strategy
Wei Chen

AM strategy

Wei Chen
4 avis
Fiabilité
302 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 200 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2019 855%
CPTMarkets-Live01
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
13 354
Bénéfice trades:
6 267 (46.92%)
Perte trades:
7 087 (53.07%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 071.36 USD
Pire transaction:
-440.64 USD
Bénéfice brut:
241 642.54 USD (1 509 087 pips)
Perte brute:
-171 923.79 USD (1 428 255 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
63 (2 202.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 589.08 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
18.60%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.98%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
19.25
Longs trades:
6 623 (49.60%)
Courts trades:
6 731 (50.40%)
Facteur de profit:
1.41
Rendement attendu:
5.22 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
38.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
-24.26 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
121 (-382.82 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 769.77 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.88%
Prévision annuelle:
60.90%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 105.28 USD
Maximal:
3 621.46 USD (8.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.06% (2 094.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.99% (807.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 4534
XAUUSD 3852
GBPUSD 1839
USDJPY 1082
AUDUSD 639
EURJPY 576
USDCHF 483
EURAUD 255
EURCAD 94
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 15K
XAUUSD 44K
GBPUSD 3.6K
USDJPY 8.9K
AUDUSD -785
EURJPY 166
USDCHF -394
EURAUD -658
EURCAD -87
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -10K
XAUUSD 156K
GBPUSD 3.8K
USDJPY 23K
AUDUSD -64K
EURJPY 45K
USDCHF -23K
EURAUD -42K
EURCAD -6.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 071.36 USD
Pire transaction: -441 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 202.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -382.82 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CPTMarkets-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live08
1.46 × 39
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.89 × 38
ICTrading-Live29
2.25 × 4
Valutrades-Real-HK
2.35 × 23
Tickmill-Live09
2.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.74 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.75 × 4
xChief-Demo
3.28 × 47
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
3.33 × 30
DooPrime-Live 4
3.67 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
4.40 × 5
Exness-Real33
4.78 × 9
TitanFX-06
5.00 × 33
RoboForex-ProCent-6
5.25 × 4
Capital.com-Real
6.00 × 10
Axi-US888-Live
6.25 × 4
Darwinex-Live
6.33 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
6.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live04
7.02 × 56
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.33 × 3
Exness-Real
7.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
7.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
8.39 × 123
11 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
If the single lot is large and slippage occurs, you need to choose a platform with a better trading environment. In terms of results, the feedback from different platforms is completely different. ENC account, good trading environment.
Note moyenne:
Saleh Alghanem
1364
Saleh Alghanem 2025.08.27 08:54  (modifié 2025.08.27 08:54) 
 

يستخدم وسيط لا يوجد فيه انزلاق في السعر شاهدوا سعر وقف الخسارة والسعر الفعلي لخروجه من الصفقه لايوجد اختلاف ولو نقطه واحد وهذا يدعوا للاستغراب ، مستحيل كل صفقاته متطابقه مع الاوامر المعلقه ولم يكن هناك اي انزلاق ! الخلاصه هو يستخدم وسيط غير موثوق ولهذا تجد انه يربح غالبا ولا اعلم لماذا عارض اشاراته للناس وبهذا السعر

Robert Carmona
307
Robert Carmona 2025.08.19 12:12 
 

If you copy this signal, your account will lose money, while the signal provider makes money due to slippage. My first month the signal provider made over 4% and my account lost 2% and I was with IC Markets, a fast ECN broker, so unfortunately not the best strategy for copy trading.

Ng Siu Kwai
690
Ng Siu Kwai 2025.07.17 03:34 
 

Breakout Stragtegy too short and Signal is profit, but following account lost due to difference brokers quote and slippage.

Sam Loc
123
Sam Loc 2025.06.26 04:28 
 

is 60% growth Too much woooww?

You would have grown by 5-15% at most.

We can work with you on small accounts.

2023.04.22 12:39
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 1220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AM strategy
200 USD par mois
855%
0
0
USD
60K
USD
302
99%
13 354
46%
19%
1.40
5.22
USD
19%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.