Trades:
13 354
Bénéfice trades:
6 267 (46.92%)
Perte trades:
7 087 (53.07%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 071.36 USD
Pire transaction:
-440.64 USD
Bénéfice brut:
241 642.54 USD (1 509 087 pips)
Perte brute:
-171 923.79 USD (1 428 255 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
63 (2 202.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 589.08 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
18.60%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.98%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
19.25
Longs trades:
6 623 (49.60%)
Courts trades:
6 731 (50.40%)
Facteur de profit:
1.41
Rendement attendu:
5.22 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
38.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
-24.26 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
121 (-382.82 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 769.77 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.88%
Prévision annuelle:
60.90%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 105.28 USD
Maximal:
3 621.46 USD (8.92%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.06% (2 094.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.99% (807.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|4534
|XAUUSD
|3852
|GBPUSD
|1839
|USDJPY
|1082
|AUDUSD
|639
|EURJPY
|576
|USDCHF
|483
|EURAUD
|255
|EURCAD
|94
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|15K
|XAUUSD
|44K
|GBPUSD
|3.6K
|USDJPY
|8.9K
|AUDUSD
|-785
|EURJPY
|166
|USDCHF
|-394
|EURAUD
|-658
|EURCAD
|-87
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-10K
|XAUUSD
|156K
|GBPUSD
|3.8K
|USDJPY
|23K
|AUDUSD
|-64K
|EURJPY
|45K
|USDCHF
|-23K
|EURAUD
|-42K
|EURCAD
|-6.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 071.36 USD
Pire transaction: -441 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 202.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -382.82 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CPTMarkets-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.25 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.46 × 39
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.89 × 38
|
ICTrading-Live29
|2.25 × 4
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|2.35 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live09
|2.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|2.74 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.75 × 4
|
xChief-Demo
|3.28 × 47
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|3.33 × 30
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|3.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|4.40 × 5
|
Exness-Real33
|4.78 × 9
|
TitanFX-06
|5.00 × 33
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|5.25 × 4
|
Capital.com-Real
|6.00 × 10
|
Axi-US888-Live
|6.25 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|6.33 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|6.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live04
|7.02 × 56
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|7.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|7.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|8.39 × 123
If the single lot is large and slippage occurs, you need to choose a platform with a better trading environment. In terms of results, the feedback from different platforms is completely different. ENC account, good trading environment.
يستخدم وسيط لا يوجد فيه انزلاق في السعر شاهدوا سعر وقف الخسارة والسعر الفعلي لخروجه من الصفقه لايوجد اختلاف ولو نقطه واحد وهذا يدعوا للاستغراب ، مستحيل كل صفقاته متطابقه مع الاوامر المعلقه ولم يكن هناك اي انزلاق ! الخلاصه هو يستخدم وسيط غير موثوق ولهذا تجد انه يربح غالبا ولا اعلم لماذا عارض اشاراته للناس وبهذا السعر
If you copy this signal, your account will lose money, while the signal provider makes money due to slippage. My first month the signal provider made over 4% and my account lost 2% and I was with IC Markets, a fast ECN broker, so unfortunately not the best strategy for copy trading.
Breakout Stragtegy too short and Signal is profit, but following account lost due to difference brokers quote and slippage.
is 60% growth Too much woooww?
You would have grown by 5-15% at most.
We can work with you on small accounts.