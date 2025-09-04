CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / XLV
XLV: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care

137.24 USD 0.33 (0.24%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de XLV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.24%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 136.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 138.29.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
136.84 138.29
Rango anual
127.35 155.01
Cierres anteriores
136.91
Open
137.05
Bid
137.24
Ask
137.54
Low
136.84
High
138.29
Volumen
17.134 K
Cambio diario
0.24%
Cambio mensual
0.24%
Cambio a 6 meses
-5.57%
Cambio anual
-10.95%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B