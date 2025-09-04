Divisas / XLV
XLV: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
137.24 USD 0.33 (0.24%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de XLV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.24%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 136.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 138.29.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
136.84 138.29
Rango anual
127.35 155.01
- Cierres anteriores
- 136.91
- Open
- 137.05
- Bid
- 137.24
- Ask
- 137.54
- Low
- 136.84
- High
- 138.29
- Volumen
- 17.134 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.24%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.24%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -5.57%
- Cambio anual
- -10.95%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B