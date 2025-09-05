QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / XLV
Tornare a Azioni

XLV: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care

137.26 USD 0.21 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XLV ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 137.18 e ad un massimo di 137.85.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
137.18 137.85
Intervallo Annuale
127.35 155.01
Chiusura Precedente
137.47
Apertura
137.75
Bid
137.26
Ask
137.56
Minimo
137.18
Massimo
137.85
Volume
13.918 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.15%
Variazione Mensile
0.26%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.55%
Variazione Annuale
-10.94%
21 settembre, domenica