Valute / XLV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XLV: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
137.26 USD 0.21 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XLV ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 137.18 e ad un massimo di 137.85.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLV News
- Dow Jones Futures: Apple Breaks Out, Nvidia At Key Level; Take Profits In Micron, IonQ, Oklo?
- Boost Your Portfolio With These Top-Ranked ETFs
- EQL: Broad Market ETF With Low Tech Exposure And A Tilt To Value
- Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Runs To Highs; Palantir Leads New Buys
- Dow Jones Futures Rise After Fed Rate Cut, Nvidia Skids; Meta's Zuckerberg Ready To Connect
- IYH: Healthcare Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:IYH)
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- PINK Delivers Alpha Amid The Challenges Of Healthcare (NYSEARCA:PINK)
- 2 Call Writing Funds Providing Monthly Distributions For Passive Income
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Meta Eye Buy Points, Tesla Races; Fed Meeting Ahead
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- XLV ETF: Market Overreaction Could Drive Double-Digit Shareholder Yield (NYSEARCA:XLV)
- Dow Jones Futures: New Bullish Phase For Market Rally? Tesla Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, GE Vernova Lead New Buys As Oracle Drives AI Stocks
- Dow Jones Futures: Oracle Soars On Huge Backlog; Palantir Leads Buys As Nasdaq Hits High
- Downbeat August Jobs Data Puts Focus on These Sector ETFs
- Bristol Myers Squibb: A 5% Yield And Single-Digit P/E Still Look Good (NYSE:BMY)
- VHT: A Popular Choice For Investing In U.S. Health Care Stocks (NYSEARCA:VHT)
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Wavers At Highs, Apple iPhone Event Due; Nvidia, Tesla, AppLovin, Robinhood In Focus
Intervallo Giornaliero
137.18 137.85
Intervallo Annuale
127.35 155.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 137.47
- Apertura
- 137.75
- Bid
- 137.26
- Ask
- 137.56
- Minimo
- 137.18
- Massimo
- 137.85
- Volume
- 13.918 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.94%
21 settembre, domenica