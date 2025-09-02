Currencies / XLV
XLV: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
136.91 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XLV exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 136.54 and at a high of 137.39.
Follow SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XLV News
Daily Range
136.54 137.39
Year Range
127.35 155.01
- Previous Close
- 136.92
- Open
- 136.68
- Bid
- 136.91
- Ask
- 137.21
- Low
- 136.54
- High
- 137.39
- Volume
- 15.735 K
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.79%
- Year Change
- -11.17%
