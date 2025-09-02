QuotesSections
Currencies / XLV
XLV: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care

136.91 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XLV exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 136.54 and at a high of 137.39.

Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
136.54 137.39
Year Range
127.35 155.01
Previous Close
136.92
Open
136.68
Bid
136.91
Ask
137.21
Low
136.54
High
137.39
Volume
15.735 K
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
-5.79%
Year Change
-11.17%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev