XLV: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care

137.26 USD 0.21 (0.15%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von XLV hat sich für heute um -0.15% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 137.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 137.85 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
137.18 137.85
Jahresspanne
127.35 155.01
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
137.47
Eröffnung
137.75
Bid
137.26
Ask
137.56
Tief
137.18
Hoch
137.85
Volumen
13.918 K
Tagesänderung
-0.15%
Monatsänderung
0.26%
6-Monatsänderung
-5.55%
Jahresänderung
-10.94%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K