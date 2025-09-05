Währungen / XLV
XLV: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
137.26 USD 0.21 (0.15%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von XLV hat sich für heute um -0.15% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 137.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 137.85 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
137.18 137.85
Jahresspanne
127.35 155.01
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 137.47
- Eröffnung
- 137.75
- Bid
- 137.26
- Ask
- 137.56
- Tief
- 137.18
- Hoch
- 137.85
- Volumen
- 13.918 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.15%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -5.55%
- Jahresänderung
- -10.94%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K