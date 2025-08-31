CotizacionesSecciones
SMH
SMH: VanEck Semiconductor ETF

305.25 USD 1.96 (0.64%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SMH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 301.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 307.14.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
301.37 307.14
Rango anual
170.11 308.67
Cierres anteriores
307.21
Open
306.37
Bid
305.25
Ask
305.55
Low
301.37
High
307.14
Volumen
18.705 K
Cambio diario
-0.64%
Cambio mensual
7.83%
Cambio a 6 meses
44.85%
Cambio anual
24.27%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B