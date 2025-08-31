Divisas / SMH
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SMH: VanEck Semiconductor ETF
305.25 USD 1.96 (0.64%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SMH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 301.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 307.14.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas VanEck Semiconductor ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMH News
- Dow Jones Futures Rise After Fed Rate Cut, Nvidia Skids; Meta's Zuckerberg Ready To Connect
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia Falls On China Ban Report
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- This $2 Billion Hedge Fund Led By a Former OpenAI Researcher Is Betting Against All Semiconductor Stocks Except These 2 Industry Giants
- Dow Jones Futures Rise: Tesla Soars On Elon Musk Stock Move; Nvidia Falls On China News
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Meta Eye Buy Points, Tesla Races; Fed Meeting Ahead
- Dow Jones Futures: New Bullish Phase For Market Rally? Tesla Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, GE Vernova Lead New Buys As Oracle Drives AI Stocks
- Dow Jones Futures: Oracle Soars On Huge Backlog; Palantir Leads Buys As Nasdaq Hits High
- What You're Not Hearing About September's Bad Reputation
- With Nvidia Showing Signs Of Cracking, SMH And Other Popular ETFs Are Vulnerable (SMH)
- Buckle Up For The Biggest Market Disruption Since The Industrial Revolution
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Wavers At Highs, Apple iPhone Event Due; Nvidia, Tesla, AppLovin, Robinhood In Focus
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Eyes High As Jobs Report Looms, Broadcom Soars; $1 Trillion For Elon Musk
- Dow Jones Futures: Broadcom Rises Late, Jobs Report Looms; Amazon, Netflix Flash Buy Signals
- Dow Jones Futures Fall After Google, Apple, Tesla Lead Market; Nvidia, Palantir Hit Resistance
- Dow Jones Futures: Google, Apple Jump On Antitrust Ruling After Stocks Pare Losses
- How to Play Back-to-School Season With ETFs & Stocks
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Should You Invest in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)?
- 11 Ways To Profit From Nvidia, Regardless Of What Happens From Here (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Rango diario
301.37 307.14
Rango anual
170.11 308.67
- Cierres anteriores
- 307.21
- Open
- 306.37
- Bid
- 305.25
- Ask
- 305.55
- Low
- 301.37
- High
- 307.14
- Volumen
- 18.705 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.64%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.83%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 44.85%
- Cambio anual
- 24.27%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B