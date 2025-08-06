CotizacionesSecciones
JBHT: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc

134.52 USD 3.28 (2.38%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de JBHT de hoy ha cambiado un -2.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 134.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 141.02.

Rango diario
134.25 141.02
Rango anual
122.79 200.40
Cierres anteriores
137.80
Open
137.98
Bid
134.52
Ask
134.82
Low
134.25
High
141.02
Volumen
3.906 K
Cambio diario
-2.38%
Cambio mensual
-5.90%
Cambio a 6 meses
-8.05%
Cambio anual
-21.58%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B