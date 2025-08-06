Currencies / JBHT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JBHT: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc
136.42 USD 0.07 (0.05%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JBHT exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 136.23 and at a high of 137.63.
Follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JBHT News
- Old Dominion Freight Line: LTL Pricing Power, Stock Underpricing Should Drive Upside
- UPS vs. JBHT: Which Dividend-Paying Transportation Stock Has an Edge?
- J.B. Hunt: A Freight Market Recovery Buy For Patient Investors (NASDAQ:JBHT)
- Tsakos Energy Navigation to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- This J B Hunt Transport Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT)
- UBS downgrades Knight-Swift, Schneider and J.B. Hunt on weak truck demand
- J.B. Hunt stock rating downgraded to Neutral by UBS on freight concerns
- Werner (WERN) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- C.H. Robinson stock remains Benchmark’s 2025 Best Idea with $125 price target
- J.B. Hunt names Brad Delco as CFO effective September 1
- ZTO Express Q2 Earnings Down Y/Y, 2025 Parcel Volume View Lowered
- ZIM Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Year Over Year
- Here's Why Investors Should Give J.B. Hunt Stock a Miss Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- ZTO Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Copa Holdings Shares Up 7.7% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat
- Knight-Swift Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Year Over Year
- Lyft Stock Declines 0.7% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Miss
- Air Lease Shares Up 4.8% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
- Euroseas Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Allegiant Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Year Over Year
- Kirby Shares Gain 7.2% Since Q2 Earnings Release, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Werner Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Decrease Year Over Year
- Surf Air Mobility to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Daily Range
136.23 137.63
Year Range
122.79 200.40
- Previous Close
- 136.35
- Open
- 136.94
- Bid
- 136.42
- Ask
- 136.72
- Low
- 136.23
- High
- 137.63
- Volume
- 825
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- -4.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.75%
- Year Change
- -20.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%