Valute / JBHT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
JBHT: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc
132.52 USD 2.54 (1.88%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JBHT ha avuto una variazione del -1.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 131.88 e ad un massimo di 135.48.
Segui le dinamiche di J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JBHT News
- FedEx Surpasses Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Improves Y/Y
- Here's Why Investors Should Avoid J.B. Hunt Stock for Now
- Old Dominion Freight Line: LTL Pricing Power, Stock Underpricing Should Drive Upside
- UPS vs. JBHT: Which Dividend-Paying Transportation Stock Has an Edge?
- J.B. Hunt: A Freight Market Recovery Buy For Patient Investors (NASDAQ:JBHT)
- Tsakos Energy Navigation to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- This J B Hunt Transport Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT)
- UBS downgrades Knight-Swift, Schneider and J.B. Hunt on weak truck demand
- J.B. Hunt stock rating downgraded to Neutral by UBS on freight concerns
- Werner (WERN) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- C.H. Robinson stock remains Benchmark’s 2025 Best Idea with $125 price target
- J.B. Hunt names Brad Delco as CFO effective September 1
- ZTO Express Q2 Earnings Down Y/Y, 2025 Parcel Volume View Lowered
- ZIM Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Year Over Year
- Here's Why Investors Should Give J.B. Hunt Stock a Miss Now
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- ZTO Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Copa Holdings Shares Up 7.7% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat
- Knight-Swift Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Year Over Year
- Lyft Stock Declines 0.7% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Miss
- Air Lease Shares Up 4.8% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
- Euroseas Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Allegiant Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Year Over Year
- Kirby Shares Gain 7.2% Since Q2 Earnings Release, Revenues Up Y/Y
Intervallo Giornaliero
131.88 135.48
Intervallo Annuale
122.79 200.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 135.06
- Apertura
- 135.01
- Bid
- 132.52
- Ask
- 132.82
- Minimo
- 131.88
- Massimo
- 135.48
- Volume
- 3.070 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.74%
20 settembre, sabato