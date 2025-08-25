CotizacionesSecciones
INTU
INTU: Intuit Inc

662.68 USD 11.38 (1.75%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de INTU de hoy ha cambiado un 1.75%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 652.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 666.02.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Intuit Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
652.50 666.02
Rango anual
532.64 813.48
Cierres anteriores
651.30
Open
653.68
Bid
662.68
Ask
662.98
Low
652.50
High
666.02
Volumen
3.285 K
Cambio diario
1.75%
Cambio mensual
1.13%
Cambio a 6 meses
8.02%
Cambio anual
7.23%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B