INTU: Intuit Inc
687.92 USD 12.96 (1.92%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INTU ha avuto una variazione del 1.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 682.95 e ad un massimo di 700.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Intuit Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
INTU News
Intervallo Giornaliero
682.95 700.00
Intervallo Annuale
532.64 813.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 674.96
- Apertura
- 692.85
- Bid
- 687.92
- Ask
- 688.22
- Minimo
- 682.95
- Massimo
- 700.00
- Volume
- 5.747 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.31%
20 settembre, sabato