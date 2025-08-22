QuotesSections
INTU
INTU: Intuit Inc

649.57 USD 1.76 (0.27%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INTU exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 644.46 and at a high of 655.11.

Follow Intuit Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
644.46 655.11
Year Range
532.64 813.48
Previous Close
651.33
Open
649.37
Bid
649.57
Ask
649.87
Low
644.46
High
655.11
Volume
1.378 K
Daily Change
-0.27%
Month Change
-0.87%
6 Months Change
5.88%
Year Change
5.11%
