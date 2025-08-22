Currencies / INTU
INTU: Intuit Inc
649.57 USD 1.76 (0.27%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INTU exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 644.46 and at a high of 655.11.
Follow Intuit Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INTU News
Daily Range
644.46 655.11
Year Range
532.64 813.48
- Previous Close
- 651.33
- Open
- 649.37
- Bid
- 649.57
- Ask
- 649.87
- Low
- 644.46
- High
- 655.11
- Volume
- 1.378 K
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- -0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.88%
- Year Change
- 5.11%
