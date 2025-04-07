Divisas / AGNCL
AGNCL: AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/
25.13 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AGNCL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 25.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 25.13.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
25.13 25.13
Rango anual
22.84 26.59
- Cierres anteriores
- 25.12
- Open
- 25.13
- Bid
- 25.13
- Ask
- 25.43
- Low
- 25.13
- High
- 25.13
- Volumen
- 1
- Cambio diario
- 0.04%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.16%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.76%
- Cambio anual
- 1.41%
