AGNCL: AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/

25.20 USD 0.06 (0.24%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AGNCL ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.13 e ad un massimo di 25.29.

Segui le dinamiche di AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.13 25.29
Intervallo Annuale
22.84 26.59
Chiusura Precedente
25.14
Apertura
25.14
Bid
25.20
Ask
25.50
Minimo
25.13
Massimo
25.29
Volume
20
Variazione giornaliera
0.24%
Variazione Mensile
0.44%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.49%
Variazione Annuale
1.69%
20 settembre, sabato