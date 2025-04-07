Valute / AGNCL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AGNCL: AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/
25.20 USD 0.06 (0.24%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AGNCL ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.13 e ad un massimo di 25.29.
Segui le dinamiche di AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGNCL News
- AGNC: Forget The Common Shares. Buy The Preferreds (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Preferreds Weekly Review: Agency mREITs Deliver Earnings
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- AGNC Investment Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- AGNC Investment Corp.: The More It Drops, The More The Company Sells (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Ares Commercial: Are The Distribution Cuts Over? (NYSE:ACRE)
- Trade War Redux
- AGNC: Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Who's The Biggest Seller Of All? (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Undercovered Dozen: Nike, Star Bulk Carriers, Qualcomm And More
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- AGNC: Rising Mortgage Delinquencies And Agency Privatization Raise Concerns (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Ladder Capital: Buy This Investment-Grade REIT For Income (NYSE:LADR)
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- AGNC Investment Corp. 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- AGNC Investment (AGNC): Sell As Stagflation Fears Threaten The 17.3% Dividend Yield?
- Warning: These REITs Are A Dumpster Fire In 2025
- AGNC: Series C Preferred Shares A Buy Even As Fed Set To Slash Rates (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Floating Preferreds Have Monstrous Yields Due To Timing Phenomenon
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.13 25.29
Intervallo Annuale
22.84 26.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.14
- Apertura
- 25.14
- Bid
- 25.20
- Ask
- 25.50
- Minimo
- 25.13
- Massimo
- 25.29
- Volume
- 20
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.69%
20 settembre, sabato