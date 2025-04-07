货币 / AGNCL
AGNCL: AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/
25.12 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AGNCL汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点25.10和高点25.26进行交易。
关注AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AGNCL新闻
- AGNC: Forget The Common Shares. Buy The Preferreds (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Preferreds Weekly Review: Agency mREITs Deliver Earnings
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- AGNC Investment Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- AGNC Investment Corp.: The More It Drops, The More The Company Sells (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Ares Commercial: Are The Distribution Cuts Over? (NYSE:ACRE)
- Trade War Redux
- AGNC: Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Who's The Biggest Seller Of All? (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Undercovered Dozen: Nike, Star Bulk Carriers, Qualcomm And More
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- AGNC: Rising Mortgage Delinquencies And Agency Privatization Raise Concerns (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Ladder Capital: Buy This Investment-Grade REIT For Income (NYSE:LADR)
- Losers Of REIT Earnings Season
- AGNC Investment Corp. 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Powell On The Hot Seat
- AGNC Investment (AGNC): Sell As Stagflation Fears Threaten The 17.3% Dividend Yield?
- Warning: These REITs Are A Dumpster Fire In 2025
- AGNC: Series C Preferred Shares A Buy Even As Fed Set To Slash Rates (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- Floating Preferreds Have Monstrous Yields Due To Timing Phenomenon
日范围
25.10 25.26
年范围
22.84 26.59
- 前一天收盘价
- 25.12
- 开盘价
- 25.20
- 卖价
- 25.12
- 买价
- 25.42
- 最低价
- 25.10
- 最高价
- 25.26
- 交易量
- 60
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 0.12%
- 6个月变化
- -1.80%
- 年变化
- 1.37%
