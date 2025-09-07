CotizacionesSecciones
CHFNOK: Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona

12.40287 NOK 0.03962 (0.32%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Swiss Franc Divisa de beneficio: Norwegian Krone

El tipo de cambio de CHFNOK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.32%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.38323, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 12.48465.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
12.38323 12.48465
Rango anual
11.70767 13.23346
Cierres anteriores
12.4424 9
Open
12.4058 9
Bid
12.4028 7
Ask
12.4031 7
Low
12.3832 3
High
12.4846 5
Volumen
49.247 K
Cambio diario
-0.32%
Cambio mensual
-0.88%
Cambio a 6 meses
4.70%
Cambio anual
-0.29%
18 septiembre, jueves
08:00
NOK
Decisión sobre la Tasa de Interés del Norges Bank
Act.
4.00%
Pronós.
Prev.
08:00
NOK
Informe sobre Política Monetaria del Norges Bank
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.