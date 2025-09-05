报价部分
货币 / CHFNOK
CHFNOK: Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona

12.43232 NOK 0.01017 (0.08%)
版块: 货币 基础: Swiss Franc 盈利货币: Norwegian Krone

今日CHFNOK汇率已更改-0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点12.38323和高点12.44425进行交易。

关注Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
12.38323 12.44425
年范围
11.70767 13.23346
前一天收盘价
12.4424 9
开盘价
12.4058 9
卖价
12.4323 2
买价
12.4326 2
最低价
12.3832 3
最高价
12.4442 5
交易量
18.893 K
日变化
-0.08%
月变化
-0.65%
6个月变化
4.94%
年变化
-0.05%
17 九月, 星期三