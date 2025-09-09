FiyatlarBölümler
CHFNOK
CHFNOK: Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona

12.49991 NOK 0.04086 (0.33%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Swiss Franc Kâr para birimi: Norwegian Krone

CHFNOK fiyatı bugün 0.33% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.42409 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.52681 aralığında işlem gördü.

Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
12.42409 12.52681
Yıllık aralık
11.70767 13.23346
Önceki kapanış
12.4590 5
Açılış
12.4240 9
Satış
12.4999 1
Alış
12.5002 1
Düşük
12.4240 9
Yüksek
12.5268 1
Hacim
49.910 K
Günlük değişim
0.33%
Aylık değişim
-0.11%
6 aylık değişim
5.51%
Yıllık değişim
0.49%
21 Eylül, Pazar