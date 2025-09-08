CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / CHFNOK
Voltar para Moedas

CHFNOK: Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona

12.43719 NOK 0.02186 (0.18%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Swiss Franc Moeda de lucro: Norwegian Krone

A taxa do CHFNOK para hoje mudou para -0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.42409 e o mais alto foi 12.44591.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHFNOK Notícias

Faixa diária
12.42409 12.44591
Faixa anual
11.70767 13.23346
Fechamento anterior
12.4590 5
Open
12.4240 9
Bid
12.4371 9
Ask
12.4374 9
Low
12.4240 9
High
12.4459 1
Volume
1.087 K
Mudança diária
-0.18%
Mudança mensal
-0.61%
Mudança de 6 meses
4.99%
Mudança anual
-0.01%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
08:00
NOK
Decisão do Banco da Noruega sobre a Taxa de Juros
Atu.
4.00%
Projeç.
Prév.
08:00
NOK
Relatório de Política Monetária do Banco da Noruega
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.