통화 / CHFNOK
CHFNOK: Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona

12.49991 NOK 0.04086 (0.33%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Swiss Franc 수익 통화: Norwegian Krone

CHFNOK 환율이 오늘 0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.42409이고 고가는 12.52681이었습니다.

Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
12.42409 12.52681
년간 변동
11.70767 13.23346
이전 종가
12.4590 5
시가
12.4240 9
Bid
12.4999 1
Ask
12.5002 1
저가
12.4240 9
고가
12.5268 1
볼륨
49.910 K
일일 변동
0.33%
월 변동
-0.11%
6개월 변동
5.51%
년간 변동율
0.49%
20 9월, 토요일