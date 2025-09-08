クォートセクション
通貨 / CHFNOK
CHFNOK: Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona

12.45557 NOK 0.00348 (0.03%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Swiss Franc 利益通貨: Norwegian Krone

CHFNOKの今日の為替レートは、-0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.42409の安値と12.49182の高値で取引されました。

Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Kronaダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12.42409 12.49182
1年のレンジ
11.70767 13.23346
以前の終値
12.4590 5
始値
12.4240 9
買値
12.4555 7
買値
12.4558 7
安値
12.4240 9
高値
12.4918 2
出来高
32.610 K
1日の変化
-0.03%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.46%
6ヶ月の変化
5.14%
1年の変化
0.14%
19 9月, 金曜日