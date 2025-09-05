QuotesSections
Currencies / CHFNOK
CHFNOK: Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona

12.40954 NOK 0.00445 (0.04%)
Sector: Currency Base: Swiss Franc Profit currency: Norwegian Krone

CHFNOK exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.38410 and at a high of 12.42243.

Follow Swiss Franc vs Norwegian Krona dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
12.38410 12.42243
Year Range
11.70767 13.23346
Previous Close
12.4139 9
Open
12.4034 9
Bid
12.4095 4
Ask
12.4098 4
Low
12.3841 0
High
12.4224 3
Volume
16.833 K
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
-0.83%
6 Months Change
4.75%
Year Change
-0.23%
17 September, Wednesday