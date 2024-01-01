DocumentaciónSecciones
CCompositeMembershipFunction

Clase para la implementación de la composición de funciones de pertenencia.

Descripción

La composición de las funciones de pertenencia es la unión de dos o más funciones de pertenencia con la ayuda de un operador establecido.

fuzzy_composite_function

Un ejemplo de código para construir este gráfico se muestra más abajo.

Declaración

   class CCompositeMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Encabezamiento

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CCompositeMembershipFunction

Métodos de clase

Método de clase  

Descripción

CompositionType

Establece el operador de composición.

MembershipFunctions

Retorna la lista de funciones de pertenencia.

GetValue

Calcula el valor de la función de pertenenecia según el argumento indicado.

Métodos heredados de la clase CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Ejemplo

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                  CompositeMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions func1(2,1,-1,7);
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(0,6,7,9);
CCompositeMembershipFunction composite(ProdMF,GetPointer(func1),GetPointer(func2));
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double P_ShapedMembershipFunction(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double CompositeMembershipFunction(double x) { return(composite.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("CompositeMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
   graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func2");
   graphic.CurveAdd(CompositeMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1 * Func2");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }